Xi Jinping wants nuclear weapons systematically destroyed to create a world without them.
Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, on January 18, 2017
"Nuclear weapons should be completely prohibited and destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons," the Chinese president said in Geneva.
