Xi Jinping Chinese President calls for world without nuclear weapons

Xi Jinping wants nuclear weapons systematically destroyed to create a world without them.

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, on January 18, 2017

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, on January 18, 2017

(Pool/AFP)

Nations should strive for a world where nuclear weapons are prohibited and where existing stocks are destroyed, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the United Nations Wednesday.

"Nuclear weapons should be completely prohibited and destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons," the Chinese president said in Geneva.

