Assange WikiLeaks founder agrees to extradition if US releases whistleblower

Assange has been living in the Ecuadoran embassy in London since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addressing the media and holding a printed report of the judgement of the UN's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on his case from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London on February 5, 2016 play

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addressing the media and holding a printed report of the judgement of the UN's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on his case from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London on February 5, 2016

(AFP/File)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will agree to be extradited to the United States if President Barack Obama grants clemency to the former US soldier Chelsea Manning, jailed for leaking documents, the company said on Thursday.

"If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ (US Department of Justice) case," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.

Assange has been living in the Ecuadoran embassy in London since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations.

The Australian former computer hacker said he fears Stockholm will in turn extradite him to the US, where he angered Washington over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of US military and diplomatic documents leaked by former US soldier Manning.

Manning is currently serving a 35-year sentence in solitary confinement for handing over the 700,000 sensitive documents from the US State Department.

Supporters of the transgender soldier are putting their hopes in a pardon by Obama before he leaves office later this month, although the White House has said the president will not be granting her clemency.

Manning has already made two suicide attempts and currently has an appeal pending before a military court.

Washington has maintained the threat of prosecuting Assange over the 2010 leak, though no charges have been filed.

WikiLeaks' post on Twitter was accompanied by a letter addressed to US Attorney General Loretta Lynch, in which Assange's lawyer Barry Pollack argues there is no legitimate basis for continuing the investigation into the WikiLeaks founder.

Image

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

Russia and Turkey last month brokered a ceasefire in the war-torn country, but without the involvement of the United States, a negotiator in previous ceasefires
In Turkey Russian government agrees US should attend Syria talks
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) next to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (L) and Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) listen to questions following the UN-sponsored Cyprus peace talks on January 12, 2017 in Geneva
In Cyprus Leaders, key powers vow to push ahead towards deal - UN
Police brutality in Papua New Guinea "continues with little accountability even for fatalities and egregious physical abuse", said a Human Rights Watch report
In New Guinea Govt failing to fight graft, police abuse - rights group
Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (R) is spotted at Donald Trump's New York headquarters building on January 12, 2017 having coffee at Trump Ice Cream Parlor on the ground floor of Trump Tower
Trump French far-right leader Le Pen visits Trump Tower