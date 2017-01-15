Yahya Jammeh West African leaders set four-day deadline to resolve Gambia crisis

The president-elect Adama Barrow has vowed to take over power from Jammeh on January 19, 2017.

  • Published:
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh play

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh

(AFP/File)

Yahya Jammeh Nigeria should consider asylum for The Gambia's President - MPs
Yahya Jammeh Gambia’s President maintains stand on not handing over power
Yahya Jammeh Gambia President ‘will not step down’ when mandate ends
Jammeh AU asks Gambian President to step down
Yahya Jammeh Refugee crisis fears loom over crunch Gambia talks

Leaders meeting at a Franco-African summit in the Malian capital Bamako on Saturday set Jan. 19 as a deadline to solve the Gambian political crisis, Radio France Internationale quoted Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe as saying.

January 19 is the date when president-elect Adama Barrow has vowed to take power, despite outgoing President Yahya Jammeh not accepting his defeat in the December 1 election.

Barrow attended the summit bringing together French President Francois Hollande and more than 30 African leaders, while Jammeh was absent.

“The choice of Gambian voters in favour of Adama Barrow must be respected,” Hollande said.

Barrow arrived in Bamako with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who had met both him and Jammeh in the Gambian capital Banjul on Friday.

A statement from Barrow’s office said Jammeh’s meeting with Buhari and other mediators from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was “unproductive.”

Barrow’s spokesman Halifa Sallah said ECOWAS would nevertheless continue its mediation efforts.

Gambia has been in a political deadlock since Barrow, a real estate mogul who was little known before he announced his candidacy, defeated Jammeh in the election.

Jammeh, who has ruled the small West African nation for 22 years with an iron fist, has filed a petition to challenge the election result at the Supreme Court.

The talks with ECOWAS came several hours after Gambia’s ruling party filed a motion with the Supreme Court to prevent Barrow from being sworn into office on January 19.

The African Union said Friday said it will cease to recognize Jammeh as president after that date.

ECOWAS earlier pledged to send troops to ensure a peaceful transition of power in Gambia if Jammeh persists in his refusal to step down.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in Parisbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

In a recent poll 52 percent of Americans said the country had taken a step backwards on issues of race
Obama Race relations: hope and disappointment of outgoing President's years
A Palestinian protester burns car tyres during clashes with Israeli security forces near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on January 13, 2017
Donald Trump US headlines Mideast peace conference ahead of President-elect's inauguration
In a speech Prime Minister Theresa May will call for Britain to unite and get behind Brexit, pleading for an end to the "insults" and rancour between Leavers and Remainers
Theresa May British PM targeting clean divorce in Brexit speech
Far-right Front National (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen has over a million followers on both Twitter and Facebook, more than any other candidate for the French presidency
Le Pen France's right-wing leader follows Trump's lead on social media bombardment