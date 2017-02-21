Vladmir Putin Moscow says Montenegro coup plot claims 'absurd'

The Kremlin lashed out at Montenegro on Monday after a prosecutor in the Balkan country accused Russian state bodies of involvement in an alleged coup plot during last year's election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NATO membership was a key issue in Montenegro's October election play

NATO membership was a key issue in Montenegro's October election

(AFP/File)

Donald Trump European partners look to Pentagon chief for reassurance
Donald Trump US President's aides in back-door Ukraine peace plan
Putin President critic leaves Russia for treatment after 'poisoning'
Mike Pence US Vice-President says he is ready for EU, NATO meetings
Vitaly Churkin Russia's UN envoy dies at 64
Mike Pence US VP faces anti-Trump protests, calls to oppose EU breakup
Mike Pence US VP vows Trump committed to nervous EU
In US Thousands of anti-Trump protesters say 'not my president'

The Kremlin lashed out at Montenegro on Monday after a prosecutor in the Balkan country accused Russian state bodies of involvement in an alleged coup plot during last year's election.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded the allegations "absurd" and "irresponsible".

"Russia has not, does not and will not interfere in the internal affairs of another state, particularly Montenegro with which we enjoy very good relations," he told journalists.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also denounced what he said were "baseless allegations against us and our country".

Montenegrin special prosecutor Milivoje Katnic on Sunday accused the Russian state of involvement in the alleged plot to seize parliament and assassinate former premier Milo Djukanovic during the October election.

"So far we have had evidence that Russian nationalist structures were behind (the plot), but now also that Russian state bodies were involved at a certain level," Katnic told local media.

"The organs of the Russian state must investigate which bodies are involved and open a criminal trial over these acts."

Montenegrin prosecutors suspect 25 people, mostly Serbs, of links to the alleged coup, and have launched a manhunt for two Russians.

One of the suspects is Eduard Sismakov, an aide to Russia's military attache in Poland who is believed to be the architect of the plot aimed at preventing Montenegro from joining NATO, Katnic said.

The suspects also include two leading pro-Russian lawmakers from the opposition Democratic Front (DF), which is strongly opposed to Montenegro's bid to join NATO but denies any involvement in the plot, claiming the affair was fabricated by the government.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's...bullet

World

New passports of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk
Angela Merkel Germany slams Russia over Ukraine rebel passports
Iraqi forces, supported by the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitaries, advance near the village of Husseinyah, south of Mosul on February 20, 2017
ISIS Iraq forces battle terrorists to close in on Mosul's west bank
Migrants stand on the outskirts of the Moroccan city of Fnidek on February 18, after forcing their way through a border fence between Morocco and the tiny Spanish enclave of Ceuta
In Morocco Migrants in the north determined to reach Europe
Mustafa Akinci has put conditions on a return to Cyprus peace talks
Peace Talk Turkish Cypriot head puts condition on return to UN talks