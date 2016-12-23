Home > World >

Vladimir Putin :  Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call

Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call

Trump on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the US must massively bolster its nuclear capabilities.

  • Published:
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 20, 2016 play

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 20, 2016

(SPUTNIK/AFP/File)

Donald Trump Egypt's Sisi agrees delay on UN Israel vote after US president-elect's call
In U.S. Trump calls for increased US nuclear capabilities
In Iran Is country's nuclear deal already being violated?
In China Govt has 'real cause for concern' over Navarro
Donald Trump President-elect urges veto of UN motion on Israel settlements
Trump President-elect names critics of China, regulation for economic posts
In Israel UN Security Council to vote on settlements
Putin Kremlin says almost all Russia-US dialogue 'frozen'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said there was "nothing unusual" about US President-elect Donald Trump's call to boost America's nuclear capability.

"As concerns the new president-elect of the United States Mr Trump, there is nothing new here. During his election campaign he spoke about the necessity of strengthening the nuclear component of the United States, to strengthen the armed forces. There is nothing unusual here," Putin said at his annual press conference.

Trump on Thursday wrote on Twitter that the US must massively bolster its nuclear capabilities, without providing details or context, a day after meeting a group of Pentagon top brass, and shortly after Putin called for Russia to reinforce its own nuclear capabilities.

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump tweeted.

The open talk of ramping up nuclear capabilities -- reminiscent of Cold War pledges -- marks a jarring departure from the stance of President Barack Obama, who in a famous speech in Prague in 2009 called for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

Trump's remark came after Putin told military top brass, "we need to strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces," while boasting about the Russian army's performance in its Syria campaign.

Russia's focus should be on "missile complexes that can reliably penetrate any existing and prospective missile defence systems," the Kremlin strongman added.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In DR Congo Deadly protests as Kabila clings to officebullet
2 The cold-blooded killer of Russia's Turkey envoybullet
3 In Turkey Chilling images of Russian envoy's murderbullet

World

Scene of a gas station explosion in Ghana
In Ghana Five killed gas station blast
German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed"
Anis Amri Italy confirms Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
German prosecutors issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000-euro reward for information and warning he "could be violent and armed"
Anis Amri Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan
Police in Germany have arrested two brothers on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping mall
In Germany Two arrested over mall attack plot