Vladimir Putin :  Nobody believed Trump would win 'except us'

Putin said this while answering a state media journalist at his annual press conference.

  • Published:
A billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in Montenegro play

(AFP/File)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Friday that US President-elect Donald Trump accurately read the popular mood in the United States to win the election, although "nobody except us" believed in his success.

He "precisely felt the mood of the society and... went to the end, though nobody believed that he would win except us," Putin said while answering a state media journalist at his annual press conference.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

