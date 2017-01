President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday announced the firing of Venezuela's Central Bank chief, amid a deep economic crisis worsened by the recent bungled release of bigger denomination banknotes.

Speaking on his weekly television program, Maduro announced that Central Bank head Nelson Merentes -- who has been under intense pressure after the banknote debacle -- has handed in his resignation.

The left-wing Venezuelan leader announced that he has tapped economist Ricardo Sanguino to succeed Merentes.