Valls French ex-PM struggles to ignite presidential run

A new poll on Monday showed Valls losing momentum as the primary votes on January 22 and 29 draw closer

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A new poll shows former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is losing momentum as the primary votes on January 22 and 29 draw closer play

A new poll shows former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is losing momentum as the primary votes on January 22 and 29 draw closer

(AFP/File)

In France Parliament votes to extend state of emergency to July 15
In France North African name still hurts job chances - survey
In France French Socialists risk meltdown in stricken steel belt
Bernard Cazeneuve Interior Minister named French PM after Valls quits
In France PM Manuel Valls joins presidential race
Manuel Valls French PM quits to enter presidential race
Manuel Valls French PM 'to announce run for president'
In Cuba Fidel Castro interred in rock, closing last chapter of historic life
Manuel Valls Reformist French PM with a big battle ahead
Bernard Cazeneuve New French PM was on frontline of fight against terrorism

The worries are mounting for former French PM Manuel Valls as he bids to clinch the Socialist party nomination for this year's presidential election: sliding poll numbers, disappointing crowds and a muddled message.

After shunting aside his long-time boss, deeply unpopular President Francois Hollande, Valls was hoping for a smooth run to the nomination in the Socialist primary vote later this month.

But since Hollande decided not to run for re-election in December, the 54-year-old Spanish-born centrist has fallen from clear favourite to a man with a serious political fight on his hands.

A new poll on Monday showed Valls losing momentum as the primary votes on January 22 and 29 draw closer, with his leftist rival and ex-ministerial colleague Arnaud Montebourg beating him in some scenarios.

"I'm trying to embody a reformist leftwing which rejects liberalism but tries to make progress at the same time," Valls said in an interview with France 2 television last week.

This was reflected in his programme, unveiled to little fanfare on January 3, that contained few of his formerly bold reform ideas.

'Taboo-breaker'

The father-of-four came to national prominence as a tough-talker who wanted to modernise his party by shrinking state spending, helping businesses and extending working hours.

Manuel Valls play

Manuel Valls

(AFP)

His record as prime minister for two and half years under Hollande includes pushing through liberalising economic policies considered too rightwing by many Socialists.

But now he needs the support of leftwing grassroots voters, many of whom prefer the traditional big state Socialist agenda of Montebourg, a former industry minister, or Benoit Hamon, an ex-education minister.

"I know that lots of people liked me when I was a taboo-breaker. At five percent (in the polls)! But of course I've changed. I haven't changed my convictions but I've grown wiser," Valls said last week.

Only a few hundred people turned out to a Valls event at the weekend in northern France.

"He's Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde," joked the green candidate in the presidential election, Yannick Jadot, on Monday.

In focus particularly is his declaration that he wants to phase out executive powers that allow the prime minister to force legislation through parliament -- having used it six times while in office.

An aide in Hollande's camp, quoted by Le Monde newspaper this week, was even more biting in his assessment of Valls' campaign, which has already changed its slogan once.

Polls currently forecast that centrist Emmanuel Macron, will finish ahead of Manuel Valls in the first round of voting in the presidential election play

Polls currently forecast that centrist Emmanuel Macron, will finish ahead of Manuel Valls in the first round of voting in the presidential election

(AFP/File)

The president has apparently concluded that Valls does not have a project. "'His project was to get rid of me' is what he says," the aide was reported as saying on Monday.

The same criticism was levelled at Hollande this week by a former speechwriter who accused the head of state of wanting to become president but having no idea what to do with the power once in office.

Grassroots rebellion?

Valls is still hoping that the party will not take the path of Britain's Labour party, which has lurched to the left since Jeremy Corbyn's election in 2015.

Strong performances in three televised debates in the next fortnight could help change the momentum of the contest.

But even if he does make it through the primary contest, a far tougher test awaits Valls in the first round of voting in the presidential election in April.

Polls currently forecast the Socialist party candidate to finish fourth or fifth, behind two other former Socialists who are running as independents, the centrist Emmanuel Macron and the hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Surveys currently tip rightwing Republicans candidate Francois Fillon (C) to win and face far-right nominee Marine Le Pen in the second-round run-off in May play

Surveys currently tip rightwing Republicans candidate Francois Fillon (C) to win and face far-right nominee Marine Le Pen in the second-round run-off in May

(AFP/File)

Surveys currently tip rightwing Republicans candidate Francois Fillon to win and face far-right nominee Marine Le Pen in the second-round run-off in May, though analysts caution against making predictions.

With the full range of candidates still unknown and politics in Western nations delivering frequent upsets, the race remains open and could well tighten in the months ahead.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet
3 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet

World

Last month a woman was trampled to death and two others were injured when wild elephants rampaged through a village in the southern Nepalese district of Bardia
In Nepal Wild elephant kills Indian tourist
Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal, capping more than a decade of on-off negotiations with an agreement in July 2015
Trump Final Iran nuclear talks before President-elect takes office
In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes against Iran-supported Shiite Huthi rebels and their allies after the rebels overran much of Yemen
In Yemen 5 killed as air strike hits school - medics
A policeman past the newly-built parliament complex in the Afghan capital Kabul on March 28, 2016
In Afghanistan Twin Taliban blasts near parliament kill 21