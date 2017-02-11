United States US blocks appointment of former Palestinian PM as UN Libya envoy

The United States blocked the appointment of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad to be the new UN envoy to Libya.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Salam Fayyad, 64 and seen in 2008, was prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2007 to 2013 and also served as finance minister twice play

Salam Fayyad, 64 and seen in 2008, was prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2007 to 2013 and also served as finance minister twice

(AFP/File)

Donald Trump US President's UK visit could sidestep parliament speech - Report
In US Turkish hacker jailed for 8 years for stealing $55m from ATM machines
In Panama 'Panama Papers' lawyers held in corruption probe
Donald Trump Richard Gere slams US President over travel ban
Donald Trump Japan PM wants to build 'relationship of trust' with US President
In Brazil Police protest spreads to Rio
Donald Trump US President changes tune on "One China" policy
In Yemen Loyalists retake historic Red Sea coastal town
Donald Trump US President welcomes Japan's PM at White House for talks
Donald Trump US President is considering 'brand new' immigration order

The United States blocked the appointment of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad to be the new UN envoy to Libya.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said in a statement that she did not "support the signal this appointment would send within the United Nations," where the state of Palestine does not have full membership.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had informed the Security Council this week of his intention to name Fayyad to lead the UN support mission in Libya and help broker talks on a faltering political deal.

Haley said the United States was "disappointed" to see the letter from Guterres, his first appointment of an envoy to a major conflict area.

"For too long, the UN has been unfairly biased in favor of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel," said the US ambassador.

"Going forward, the United States will act, not just talk, in support of our allies."

The UN chief had given the council until late Friday to consider the choice, and the United States came forward to raise objections.

Fayyad, 64, was prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2007 to 2013, and also served as finance minister twice.

He had been tapped to replace Martin Kobler of Germany, who has been the Libya envoy since November 2015.

US President Donald Trump and Haley have criticized the United Nations for adopting a resolution in December that demanded an end to Israeli settlement building.

The US rejection of Fayyad came as the council was negotiating the wording of a US-drafted statement condemning a stabbing attack by a Palestinian man in Israel Thursday.

Bolivia raised objections to the statement, saying it should include a reference to the UN resolution condemning settlements that also denounces violence.

The council will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, the same day that Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

In a shift from his previous hardine support for Israeli policies, Trump told a Hebrew-language newspaper that he did not believe Israeli settlement expansion was "good for peace."

Guterres's spokesman declined to comment on the US rejection of the UN chief's nominee.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon applauded the US decision, describing it as "the beginning of new era where the US stands firmly behind Israel against any and all attempts to harm the Jewish state."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM wants Belgian ambassador to Israel reprimandedbullet
2 In Chile World's biggest copper mine faces 'long, hard' strikebullet
3 In Somalia Ex-PM Farmajo wins presidential votebullet

World

UK officials are trying to set up a state visit by US President Donald Trump when MPs are not in parliament to avoid the risk of a snub if he gives a speech there, reports said
Donald Trump US President's UK visit could sidestep parliament speech - Report
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to push for progress in reaching a Cyprus settlement during his talks in Istanbul with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also discuss upcoming peace talks on Syria
Antonio Guterres UN chief condemns ISIS rocket firings at Israel
"We'll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country. You'll be seeing that sometime next week," US President Donald Trump said
Donald Trump US President is considering 'brand new' immigration order
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014.
In Iraq Car bombings in Baghdad, Mosul kill at least 21