Home > World >

UNHCR :  Balkan countries illegally push back migrants

UNHCR Balkan countries illegally push back migrants

An increasing number of legally-registered migrants are being illegally deported from Serbia to Bulgaria and Macedonia.

  • Published:
Some 1,000 people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa "were expelled in November alone along the Balkans route... more than before", the UN says play

Some 1,000 people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa "were expelled in November alone along the Balkans route... more than before", the UN says

(AFP/File)

In Aleppo Evacuations of trapped civilians have resumed , says UN
In Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' dream of better life
In Syria Race against time as nearly 20,000 children flee Aleppo - UN
In South Sudan Ethnic killings rampant in once-placid town
Migrant Criss UN slams Rome over treatment of refugees
In Sudan 3 UN workers abducted in Darfur
In Iraq After IS hell, displaced citizens face winter freeze
In Rwanda Refugees realise dream of a university degree
In The Mediterranean Migrant carnage unabated
Migrant Crisis Survivor testimony raises death toll to 240

Illegal deportations of migrants seeking to reach western Europe along the so-called Balkans route have been on the rise, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned Monday.

Some 1,000 people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa "were expelled in November alone along the Balkans route... more than before", the UNHCR spokeswoman in Serbia, Mirjana Milenkovska, told AFP.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants took the Balkans route through Macedonia and Serbia, Croatia and Hungary as they tried to reach western Europe from Greece before it was largely shut down in March.

Non-governmental human rights organisations and activists also warned that an increasing number of legally-registered migrants were being "illegally deported" from Serbia to Bulgaria and Macedonia.

A migrant walks trough a makeshift shelter at an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, on December 8, 2016 play

A migrant walks trough a makeshift shelter at an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, on December 8, 2016

(AFP/File)

On December 17 "a seven-member Syrian family, including a two-year old child, 16-year old girl and two women almost froze after being left in a forest in -11 Celsius degrees (12.2 Fahrenheit) to walk towards Bulgaria some one kilometre (half a mile) away," an activist said.

"The family was registered in Belgrade and on its way to a refugee centre, when they were taken off the bus by a police or army unit that tore their documents," said Gordan Paunovic of the Info Park group that provides help to refugees.

They were eventually rescued by a regular police officer from a nearby town who was alerted by activists, Paunovic said.

The Belgrade Centre for Human Rights (BCHR) that represents the family said that the bus driver confirmed the information.

Serbian Defence Minister Zoran Djordjevic denied army involvement in the incident.

Some 7,000 migrants are currently in Serbia. Most are lodged in 13 official reception centres, while some 1,000 are sleeping rough in downtown Belgrade, Milenkovska said.

Some 109 people were reportedly deported in November to Macedonia from Serbia's border migrant transit centre at Presevo.

Some 7,000 migrants are currently in Serbia. Most are lodged in 13 official reception centres, while some 1,000 are sleeping rough in downtown Belgrade play

Some 7,000 migrants are currently in Serbia. Most are lodged in 13 official reception centres, while some 1,000 are sleeping rough in downtown Belgrade

(AFP/File)

"They all came back to Belgrade and told us the same story: they were awakened at 4 am, put in a police van and than driven to a field in the middle of a forest on the border with Macedonia," Paunovic said.

Members of Macedonian Youth Lawyers Association (MYLA), who provide legal help to migrants in Macedonia, also "have recorded cases of persons who have been pushed back to Macedonia, although they had asylum papers from Serbia."

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Russia Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoffbullet
2 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
3 Afriqiyah Airways Grenade, two pistols on hijacked Libyan planebullet

World

Cumhuriyet's former editor-in-chief Can Dundar fled to Germany earlier this year while appealing against a prison term for revealing state secrets
In Turkey Newspaper's cook arrested for 'insulting Erdogan'
Walid Amri (back), the brother of 24-year-old Anis Amri, the prime suspect in Berlin's deadly truck attack, poses with a portrait of his brother in front of the family house in the town of Oueslatia, in Tunisia
Anis Amri CCTV confirms Berlin attacker transited France
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatened nuclear retaliation against Israel after apparently being tricked by a story on a fake news site
In Pakistan Duped by fake news, defence minister makes nuke threat to Israel
A supporter of same-sec marriage holds a rainbow flag outside the Parliament in Taipei on November 17, 2016
Taiwan Country moves a step closer to legalising same-sex marriage