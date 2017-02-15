UN Court seeks Interpol's help to arrest Serbs

A UN war crimes court Tuesday upped the ante in a battle with Serbia, asking Interpol to issue high-priority red notices for the arrest of three Serbs accused of witness-tampering.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
International Criminal Tribunal judge Alphons Orie is seeking Interpol's help to arrest three Serbs accused of witness-tampering in a case against Serb ultranationalist Vojislav Seselj play

International Criminal Tribunal judge Alphons Orie is seeking Interpol's help to arrest three Serbs accused of witness-tampering in a case against Serb ultranationalist Vojislav Seselj

(COURTESY OF THE ICTY/AFP/File)

Kim Jong-Nam North Korea's 'Little General' who fell from grace
Kim Jong-Nam North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's half-brother assassinated in Malaysia
Kim Jong-Un Assassination most foul: past poison attacks
Kim Jong-Nam Malaysian police confirm death of Kim Jong Un’s brother
In Libya Head of unity govt to meet rival army chief
In Burundi Govt again refuses crisis talks with opposition
In South Sudan War reaches 'catastrophic proportions' - UN report
In Guatemala Thousands bury two boys kidnapped, murdered in capital

A UN war crimes court Tuesday upped the ante in a battle with Serbia, asking Interpol to issue high-priority red notices for the arrest of three Serbs accused of witness-tampering.

The case has dragged on for more than two years, after the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) issued arrest warrants in January 2015 for three associates of radical Serb Vojislav Seselj.

Defence lawyers Petar Jojic and Vjerica Radeta, and former war-time associate, Jovo Ostojic were charged in December 2014 with "having threatened, intimidated, offered bribes to, or otherwise interfered with two witnesses," in two cases involving Seselj.

Ultranationalist Seselj was acquitted in his main trial in March 2016 of nine charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity arising from the 1990s Balkan conflicts.

But the three others are still wanted for trial on the separate charges, and the court based in The Hague has grown increasingly angered by Belgrade's refusal to hand them over.

Presiding judge Alphons Orie on Tuesday ordered court officials to "address Interpol seeking distribution of a red notice in relation to the accused on the basis of the arrest warrants."

He added it was clear "Serbia's continued non-compliance with its obligations obstructs the course of justice."

Interpol says on its website that red notices can give "high, international visibility to cases". Wanted persons are also flagged to border officials "making travel difficult."

The ICTY judges in 2012 handed Seselj a two-year jail term in the separate contempt case.

Seselj was allowed to travel back to Serbia in 2015 to undergo cancer treatment while awaiting the verdict in his main trial, which he did not attend.

Since then, Seselj has repeatedly lashed out at the UN tribunal, and his Radical Party was returned to parliament in Belgrade in April elections.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mouawiya Syasneh Meet the boy who started the Syrian war [VIDEO]bullet
2 Park Geun-Hye Samsung scion summoned again over corruption scandalbullet
3 VK Sasikala Incoming leader of India's Tamil Nadu state jailedbullet

World

President's campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence
Trump President's campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence
A protest in Lagos this month against economic hardship following the collapse in global oil prices
Andrew Yakubu Ex-boss of Nigerian oil firm in $10mn cash probe
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir with then US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power on September 4, 2016
In South Sudan Army says general who quit was 'deeply' corrupt
French nuclear group Areva said truck carrying a chemical used in the uranium fuel process had tipped over in Benin, but there was "no risk" of contamination
In Benin 'No risk' after truck with chemical for nuclear production crashes