EU Tusk says May Brexit speech 'more realistic'

Donald Tusk has said Theresa May's speech on her plans for Brexit was "at least more realistic" about what London wanted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
European Council President Donald Tusk at the EU headquarters in December 2016 play

European Council President Donald Tusk at the EU headquarters in December 2016

(AFP)

Donald Trump NATO 'obsolete,' says US President-elect as he suggests Russia nuclear deal
Manuel Valls French presidential hopeful attacked over migrants
Xi Jinping Chinese leader pushes back against Trump on free trade
Theresa May Main points from PM's keynote Brexit speech
Theresa May British Prime Minister to rule out 'half-in' EU deal in Brexit speech
European Union EU parliament in tense election for new president
In France EU 'has no need for outside advice,' Hollande says of Trump
In Northern Ireland Country set for snap elections
Trump Key points from President-elect interview

European Union president Donald Tusk said Tuesday that British premier Theresa May's speech on her plans for Brexit was "at least more realistic" about what London wanted.

But the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that an orderly divorce from the bloc within the specified two years was a "prerequisite" for a future free trade deal that May wants with Brussels.

"Sad process, surrealistic times but at least more realistic announcement on #Brexit. EU27 united and ready to negotiate after Art 50," tweeted Tusk, who heads the European Council that groups EU leaders.

May, who was due to speak to Tusk later by phone, has said she will invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon treaty to begin the Brexit negotiations by the end of March.

That then starts a two-year countdown for the divorce deal, including agreement on an exit bill that Britain has to pay for budgetary obligations, and reciprocal rights for Britons living in the EU and vice versa.

Multi-billion exit bill

The EU has estimated the bill Britain will have to pay at 55 to 60 billion euros, EU sources told AFP.

Britain and the EU will also try to agree a future relationship including a possible trade deal, but a "disorderly" Brexit would leave Britain to crash out with no agreement and see costly tariffs introduced.

"Ready as soon as UK is. Only notification can kick off negotiations," French former commissioner Barnier tweeted in English

"Agreement on orderly exit is prerequisite for future partnership. My priority is to get the right deal for EU27."

May said in London that she wanted a clean break from the European Union but hoped for a trade deal after Brexit so as to maintain the fullest British access possible to the EU single market.

Meanwhile the Brexit negotiator for the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, welcomed the "clarity" that May had given on the single market.

"That said, it creates also an illusion, an illusion that you can go out of the single market, that you can go out of customs union and that you can cherry pick, that you can still have a number of advantages, and I think that will not happen," he said.

"We shall never accept a situation in which it is better to be outside the EU, outside the single market, than to be a member of the EU."

Separately a spokesman said European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was briefed "with interest" on May's address and that a "courtesy phone call is scheduled between the two leaders later today".

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow is due to take power on January 19 when President Yahya Jammeh's mandate runs out
Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammeh
President Yahya Jammeh said foreign powers created an "unwarranted hostile atmosphere, threatening the sovereignty, peace, security and stability of the country," forcing him to take action
Yahya Jammeh Gambia's president declares state of emergency
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh has been in power since 1994
Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambia
Xi Jinping speaks in Davos.
Xi Jinping Chinese leader pushes back against Trump on free trade