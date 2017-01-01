Home > World >

Turkey Attacks :  Israeli killed, another injured in Istanbul attack

Turkey Attacks Israeli killed, another injured in Istanbul attack

A gunman stormed the Reina club, one of Istanbul's most exclusive nightspots, and went on a shooting rampage inside.

In Turkey Saudis, Moroccans, Lebanese, Libyans 'among victims of Istanbul attack'

An Israeli woman was killed and another injured in the New Year attack at an Istanbul nightclub that left at least 39 people dead, Israel's foreign ministry said Sunday.

"The death of the Israeli woman previously reported missing has been confirmed and a second Israeli woman is injured," a ministry spokesman told AFP.

Israeli news website Ynet reported that the Israeli woman killed was 19-year-old Leann Zaher Nasser and that the injured woman was one of her friends.

Turkey is a top tourist destination for Israelis, with tens of thousands visiting each year.

A gunman stormed the Reina club, one of Istanbul's most exclusive nightspots, and went on a shooting rampage inside, according to Turkish officials who said the dead included at least 15 foreigners.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

