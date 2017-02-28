Trump US tariffs would kill NAFTA talks - Mexico

Mexico will walk away from talks on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement if US President Donald Trump slaps tariffs on Mexican-made goods, the economy minister says.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo says he will walk away from NAFTA talks if US imposes tariffs on Mexican-made goods play

Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo says he will walk away from NAFTA talks if US imposes tariffs on Mexican-made goods

(AFP/File)

Donald Trump Paris mayor slams 'unfriendly' US President over safety row
Syria Avoid insults, UN urges rivals at tense talks
S.Jaishankar India's top diplomat to visit US after Kansas killing
Donald Trump President promises 'historic' increase in US military budget
George Bush Ex-US President offers critique of Trump's media bashing
United States Pentagon readies new anti-IS plan for Trump
US, Russia Countries set to clash over Syria sanctions
Trump Democrats warn not to stymie probe into US President's Russia ties

Mexico will walk away from talks on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement if US President Donald Trump slaps tariffs on Mexican-made goods, the economy minister says.

"The moment that they say, 'We're going to put a 20 percent tariff on cars,' I get up from the table," said Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo.

"Bye-bye," he added in an interview with Bloomberg News published Monday.

The comments ratchet up Mexico's threats to boycott a renegotiation of its 1994 trade deal with the United States and Canada if Trump insists on hardline changes.

Trump has repeatedly trashed NAFTA as part of a tough stance on trade that has included threats to slap tariffs on imports from Mexico.

He has also floated tariffs as a way to pay for his plan to build a wall on the Mexican border, which he argues is needed to stop undocumented immigrants and drug trafficking.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said Friday that Mexico will retaliate in kind if Trump slaps tariffs on goods made south of the border.

Bilateral trade between Mexico and the United States amounts to half a trillion dollars a year, and some 80 percent of Mexican exports go to the United States.

But Trump has said America's $60 billion trade deficit with Mexico proves NAFTA was a bad deal.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Germany Nearly 10 anti-migrant attacks a daybullet
3 Mugabe I’ll not impose successor on Zimbabweans - Presidentbullet

World

Supporters of detained opposition politician Omurbek Tekebayev, who leads the nominally socialist Ata-Meken party, take part in a rally on February 27, 2017 in the Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek
In Kyrgyzstan Opposition leader held for two months
Local police officials patrol in front of a part of the border fence of the Hungarian-Croatian border at the Beremend border crossing point on February 23, 2017
Viktor Orban Hungary begins construction of new border 'smart-fence'
A demonstrator sticks a poster reading "#FreeDeniz" on a car window as he takes part on February 25, 2017 in Floersheim near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, in a protest to support journalist Deniz Yucel detained in Turkey
Turkey jails German journalist on terrorism charges
Kim Jong-Nam (L), the murdered half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un
Kim Jong-Nam Britain urges Malaysia to share evidence on Kim VX attack