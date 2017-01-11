Trump Kremlin denies it has compromising info on President-elect

He said that it showed that "there are people whipping up hysteria in order to maintain this atmosphere of a witch hunt".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Kremlin denied claims that Russia gathered compromising information on US president-elect Donald Trump, calling them fake play

The Kremlin denied claims that Russia gathered compromising information on US president-elect Donald Trump, calling them fake

(AFP/File)

Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]
In Afghanistan 5 UAE officials among 56 killed in bombings
North Korea Country has plutonium for 10 nuclear bombs - South Korea
In Taiwan China's aircraft carrier enters Taiwan water - Defence Ministry
Trump President-elect hit with claims Russia has compromising info on him
Donald Trump Russians claim to have compromising info on US President-elect - CNN
Trump President-elect appears to dial back from vaccine skeptic nod
Mexico Country says 'no way' it will pay for US border wall
Jeff Sessions Trump's attorney general pick rejects racism charges
Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell address

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied claims that Russia gathered compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump, saying they were aimed at damaging Moscow's relations with Washington.

"The Kremlin does not have compromising information on Trump," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

He called the claims published by US media outlet Buzzfeed and attributed to a former British intelligence operative a "total fake" and "an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations".

The claims are aimed at "keeping relations (with the United States) in a state of deterioration," instead of becoming constructive, Peskov said.

He also denied allegations that the Kremlin gathered compromising information on the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, saying that "the Kremlin does not work on gathering compromising information".

The Kremlin spokesman described the dossier as "pulp fiction," adding that "undoubtedly you need to react to this with a degree of humour".

But he said that it showed that "there are people whipping up hysteria in order to maintain this atmosphere of a witch hunt".

He spoke after Trump on Twitter called the allegations "a total political witch hunt."

The Kremlin works to "arrange relations of the Russian president with our Western partners firstly in the interests of the Russian people and secondly in the interests of global peace and security," Peskov insisted.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet
3 Jammeh Gambia's President fires 12 ambassadors - foreign ministrybullet

World

North Korea has carried out five nuclear tests and is seeking to develop a ballistic missile capable of hitting the US mainland
North Korea Country has plutonium for 10 nuclear bombs - South Korea
Samsung heir and vice chairman Lee Jae-Yong has been named a criminal suspect in the scandal engulfing South Korean President Park Geun-Hye
In South Korea Samsung heir becomes suspect in political scandal
THE NATION
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 11, 2017]
Experts say a series of massacres in Brazilian jails were part of a war between organized drug gangs in one of the world's most important cocaine markets
In Brazil Cocaine gang war drives prison bloodbaths