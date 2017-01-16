Trump Key points from President-elect interview

Trump suggested he may try to strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his nuclear arsenal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th US president on January 20 play

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th US president on January 20

(AFP)

Joe Biden US vice president visits Ukraine in show of support
Iran Mogherini says EU to stand by nuclear accord
Donald Trump NATO 'obsolete,' says US President-elect as he suggests Russia nuclear deal
Obama 'Yes we can': President's complex legacy
Donald Trump US President-elect accuses Merkel of 'catastrophic mistake' over migrants
Manuel Valls French presidential hopeful attacked over migrants
Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his words
Xi Jinping Swiss police detain Tibet protesters as China President arrives
In Asia China will 'take the gloves off' over Taiwan - media
Obamacare Trump promises insurance for everybody as health law replacement

US President-elect Donald Trump has given a joint interview to The Times and Bild newspapers, discussing a range of topics that will hit his inbox following Friday's inauguration.

Here are his thoughts on the key issues, according to a full transcript of the interview published on The Times website on Monday:

Deal with Russia?

Trump suggested he may try to strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his nuclear arsenal.

"They have sanctions on Russia -- let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia," he said. "I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it."

Merkel's 'mistake'

Despite expressing respect for Angela Merkel, Trump criticised the German leader's "catastrophic" decision to open Europe's doors to those fleeing violence in the Middle East.

"I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals, you know taking all of the people from wherever they come from. And nobody even knows where they come from".

Trump said he would take office with a policy of "trusting" both Merkel and Putin, but warned: "Let's see how long that lasts. It may not last long at all."

Syria

The incoming leader slammed Putin's intervention in Syria, calling it "a very bad thing" that had led to a "terrible humanitarian situation".

He also appeared to criticise outgoing president Barack Obama's failure to respond after the Syrian regime overstepped his "line in the sand" by using chemical weapons, saying it was now "too late".

Brexit

Trump said believes that Britain's departure from the EU is going "to end up being a great thing", and that he would seek a swift trade deal once Brexit is finalised.

"I'm a big fan of the UK, we're gonna work very hard to get it done quickly and done properly," he said.

European Union

The billionaire businessman was less enthusiastic about the EU, calling it a "vehicle for Germany" and predicting that more countries could depart.

"I think people want their own identity, so if you ask me, others, I believe others will leave."

"Look, the EU was formed, partially, to beat the United States on trade, OK? So, I don’t really care whether it's separate or together, to me it doesn’t matter."

NATO

Trump repeated his criticism that NATO was "obsolete" in the modern world "because it wasn’t taking care of terror."

However, the president-elect said the alliance was "very important to me" and that it could become relevant once again if it tackled terrorism and if its member countries met their funding obligations.

Terrorism

Defeating the Islamic State group will be Trump's priority for the military as commander-in-chief.

He said he will also announce plans for "extreme vetting" of people trying to enter the US from "various parts of the world that have lots of terrorism problems" and that he could even impose travel restrictions on some Europeans.

Iran

Trump refused to say whether he would tear up Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran.

"I'm not happy with the Iran deal, I think it's one of the worst deals ever made, I think it’s one of the dumbest deals I’ve ever seen, one of the dumbest."

Israel

The president-elect confirmed that son-in-law Jared Kushner will be tasked with trying to broker a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, but said Washington's abstention in a UN vote in December demanding an end to Israeli settlements had made the task more difficult.

"People are giving away (bargaining) chips, they're giving away all these chips."

"Ya know what, Jared is such a good kid and he’ll make a deal with Israel that no one else can -- ya know he’s a natural," he said.

Twitter

Despite initial suggestions that he would tone down his Twitter diatribes on becoming president, Trump said he will still tweet after Friday.

"I thought I'd do less of it, but I'm covered so dishonestly by the press that I can put out Twitter — I can go bing bing bing and I just keep going."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
2 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

Outgoing US Vice President Joe Biden (L) meets Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko
Joe Biden US vice president visits Ukraine in show of support
Rescue personnel work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo plane in the village of Dacha-Suu outside Bishkek, on January 16, 2017
In Kyrgyzstan Authorities see possible pilot error in crash killing 37
When US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump met in the Oval Office the tone was cordial, but has changed with each incendiary Trump tweet
Obamacare Trump promises insurance for everybody as health law replacement
An Egyptian woman holds a national flag scrawled with the words "Tiran" and "Sanafir" after the High Administrative Court upheld a ruling voiding an agreement to hand over the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia
In Egypt Top court rejects islands transfer to Saudi Arabia