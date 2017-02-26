Timbuktu bars smashed by Muslim protesters in Mali

Dozens of young Muslims opposed to alcoholic beverages smashed bars and liquor stalls in the northern Malian city of Timbuktu on Saturday, saying they were "places of depravity", local sources said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police said that at least five bars and stalls had been ransacked in a youth protest against the consumption of alcohol in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu play

Police said that at least five bars and stalls had been ransacked in a youth protest against the consumption of alcohol in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu

(AFP/File)

In Mali Interim authorities to begin work
In North Africa Al-Qaeda ally releases video showing Swiss hostage alive - SITE
In Mali Former coup leader Sanogo on trial for murder
In Mali Voters go to the polls in troubled country
Mali Shrine Destruction Islamist rebel gets 9 years imprisonment for Timbuktu destruction
In Mali Soldier, civilian killed in Timbuktu
In Mali Timbuktu ready to forgive as jihadist faces justice
Mali Country unveils restored mosque nearly destroyed by jihadists
In Mali State of emergency extended by 10 days as Islamist violence surges
Timbuktu Shrines Islamist rebel apologises for wrecking in landmark trial

Dozens of young Muslims opposed to alcoholic beverages smashed bars and liquor stalls in the northern Malian city of Timbuktu on Saturday, saying they were "places of depravity", local sources said.

"The youngsters were very organised, having targeted what to destroy," said a resident reached by phone who asked not to be identified. "Beer bottles were smashed and bags containing alcohol were destroyed."

Several dozen youths were involved in the protest, a police source said, adding that at least five bars and stalls had been ransacked in the city more than 900 kilometres north of the capital Bamako.

An army source said no one had been injured in the protests.

Fabled Timbuktu has been dubbed "the city of 333 saints" for the number of Muslim sages buried there and was revered as a centre of Islamic learning during its golden age in the 15th and 16th centuries.

But in 2012 jihadists who swept across Mali's remote north demolished many centuries-old earthen shrines.

One of the organisers of Saturday's anti-liquor drive, Ousmane Maiga, said the protesters belonged to youth groups and Muslim organisations in Timbuktu.

"Alcohol consumption has increased recently and as we are on Muslim land we do not to see this any longer," he said.

The protests recalled similar events after the north of Mali fell under the control of Tuareg-led rebels and jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda in 2012.

They were largely ousted by a French-led military operation in January 2013, but the implementation of a 2015 peace accord has been piecemeal, with insurgents still active across large parts of the nation.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump White House bars CNN from press briefingbullet
2 Adama Barrow Gambia charges former spy chief with murder of opposition...bullet
3 Inaki Urdangarin Spain king's brother-in-law to stay free while...bullet

World

Leader of the Albanian opposition Democratic Party Lulzim Basha gestures as he speaks during a rally in Tirana on February 18, 2017
In Albania Opposition leader charged over anti-regime protests
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) meets with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on February 25, 2017, in the capital Cairo
$150M British FM Johnson, Egypt's Sisi finalise loan deal
Israel's army dispersed dozens of Lebanese demonstrators at the Israel-Lebanon border who were protesting the alleged installation of spying equipment in their village
In Israel Army disperses Lebanese protesters at border
In a sharp jab at Matteo Renzi, the newly-minted Progressive and Democratic Movement said it would "abandon" the political right undertaken by the prime minister since he took power in 2014
In Italy Leftwing rebels abandon Renzi for new party