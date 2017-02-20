Theresa May Britain's House of Lords begins debating Brexit bill

Britain's House of Lords is to begin debating a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to kickstart Brexit -- a potentially tricky test given her Conservatives do not hold a majority there.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The British government's Brexit bill could face greater challenges in the House of Lords, where only 252 of the more than 800 members are Conservatives play

The British government's Brexit bill could face greater challenges in the House of Lords, where only 252 of the more than 800 members are Conservatives

(POOL/AFP/File)

Theresa May UK 'concerned' by Russia opposition guilty verdict
Theresa May Brexit bill set to clear major parliamentary hurdle
Brexit British parliament to vote on final divorce deal
Brexit Italy PM Gentiloni says talks need not be 'destructive'
Brexit Lords urged to back bill after MPs vote
Trump, Trudeau What will happen at first tete-a-tete?
Trump US President, Trudeau grapple with differences on refugees, trade
Donald Trump US President's UK visit could sidestep parliament speech - Report
In UK Ethical qualms make police cameras a mixed success
Tony Blair, Brexit Former British PM urges pro-EU Britons to 'rise up' against bill

Britain's House of Lords is to begin debating a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to kickstart Brexit -- a potentially tricky test given her Conservatives do not hold a majority there.

Discussions in the unelected upper house of parliament get underway after the lower House of Commons overwhelmingly approved the draft legislation earlier this month.

The bill gives May the right to trigger Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty, the formal procedure to start negotiations on leaving the bloc.

The government presented the short bill after losing a high-profile court battle in which judges ruled May must consult parliament before beginning divorce proceedings with Brussels.

The legislation sailed through the Commons this month by 494 votes to 122.

But the government could face greater challenges in the Lords, where only 252 of the more than 800 members are Conservatives.

Peers are proposing changes to the bill that include measures to guarantee the rights of EU nationals in Britain, and defining how parliament votes on a final Brexit deal.

Peter Mandelson, a peer with the opposition Labour party and former European commissioner, said there was a "strong body of opinion" on the seriousness of the two issues.

But he doubted the unelected chamber -- whose members are appointees, many of them career politicians -- would seek to derail the Brexit bill entirely.

"At the end of the day, the House of Commons must prevail because it is the elected chamber," Mandelson told BBC television on Sunday.

"But I hope the House of Lords will not throw in the towel early."

March deadline

Ahead of the debate, Justice Minister Liz Truss said the upper house should support the outcome of the June referendum in which 52 percent of voters opted to leave the EU, sending shockwaves around Europe.

"The British people voted for that, they were clear in the referendum and the House of Lords now needs to get on with it," Truss told the BBC.

Her view was echoed by Conservative MP Dominic Raab, who warned that voters would not look kindly on unelected peers seeking to block the Brexit bill.

"Peers would be wise to consider this clear democratic mandate, and their own futures, when debating the Article 50 Bill this week," he said.

The Lords will debate the bill on Monday and Tuesday, before two further days of discussions next week and the final reading scheduled for March 7.

If they vote to amend the bill it will pass back to the Commons for further debate, drawing the process out further.

But Brexit minister David Davis said he expects the government to meet its self-imposed deadline of triggering Article 50 by the end of next month.

"I expect it to be resolved in good time before the end of March," Davis told a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday.

"So I'm confident we'll do it before our timetable."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's president...bullet
2 Robert Durst US tycoon admitted murdering friend, witness saysbullet
3 Donald Trump "In inherited a mess," US President saysbullet

World

Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has angered Kiev by devising a peace plan for Ukraine, says the New York Times
Donald Trump US President's aides in back-door Ukraine peace plan
US Vice President Mike Pence (R) talks to Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at the end of a European tour meeting EU and NATO leaders
Mike Pence US Vice-President says he is ready for EU, NATO meetings
The FBI allege New Zealand resident Kim Dotcom's Megaupload web empire netted more than $175 million in criminal proceeds
Kim Dotcom Megaupload CEO eligible for US extradition
US Vice President Michael Mike Pence (left) and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim held talks during the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) in southern Germany, on February 18, 2017
Mike Pence US Vice-President tells Turkey PM wants 'new start' in ties - Report says