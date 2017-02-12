In Syria Opposition unveils delegation for Geneva talks

The opposition bloc also called for international efforts to shore up a fragile ceasefire that went into effect in Syria in late December.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
French-born jihadist and IS member Rachid Kassim, seen here in an Islamic State group propaganda video, is suspected of using the encrypted Telegram app to direct attacks on France from IS-controlled territory in Iraq or Syria play

French-born jihadist and IS member Rachid Kassim, seen here in an Islamic State group propaganda video, is suspected of using the encrypted Telegram app to direct attacks on France from IS-controlled territory in Iraq or Syria

(Welayat Nineveh/AFP/File)

In Saudi CIA director gives medal to top royal
In Switzerland Swiss vote on citizenship measure after anti-Muslim campaign
In Syria Turkish troops, Syria rebels enter IS-held town
Donald Trump US President is considering 'brand new' immigration order
Rachid Kassim French jihadist targeted in Mosul strike
Antonio Guterres UN chief is 'determined' for success in Cyprus talks
In Syria Army reaches edge of IS-held town - Monitor
Bashar al-Assad Syrian President says 'terrorists' hiding among Syrian refugees
In France Police arrests 4 over 'imminent' terror attack
In Switzerland Anti-Muslim poster clouds citizenship vote

The Syrian opposition has said it will send a team to UN-sponsored peace talks with the government planned for Feb. 20 in Geneva.

The 21-member delegation will be led by Nasr al-Hariri of the Western-backed Syrian National Coalition, the Higher Negotiations Committee (HNC), an opposition grouping, said late Saturday after a two-day meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Half of the delegation represents the opposition forces fighting on the ground, the HNC said in a statement.

The team will be backed by a 21-member panel of political, legal and military specialists, it added.

The opposition bloc also called for international efforts to shore up a fragile ceasefire that went into effect in Syria in late December.

The call came hours after Kazakstan invited the Syrian government and rebels to meet next week in its capital Astana for talks aimed at consolidating the truce, which was brokered by Russia and Turkey.

The UN’s special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, was also invited to the Astana meeting due to start Wednesday, alongside representatives from Jordan and the U.S.

The ceasefire has significantly reduced fighting in Syria, but breaches have been reported in some parts of the country since it took effect on December 30.

The Islamic State extremist militia and al-Qaeda-linked Fatah al-Sham Front are excluded from the truce.

Syria’s conflict, which started with peaceful anti-government demonstrations in March 2011, spiralled into a full-blown war that has claimed more than 300,000 lives and driven about half the pre-war population of 22 million from their homes.

Image
  • President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Samson Ayokunle (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a courtesy visit by CAN President to Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Former Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Murtala Yar'Adua; a Non-Executive Director of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun;Director-General, Shehu Musa Yar’Adu Centre, Abuja, Mrs Jacqeline Faris; former Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Centre, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Widow of the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Hajia Binta Yar'Adua; a Nigerian business and banking leader, Alhaji Umaru Mutallab; a former Special Duties Minister, Mr Yomi Edu; and Former Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, at the 20th meeting of the Board of Trustees of Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation, at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Saharawi Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Malainine Sadik-Bachir (L) with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, during the ambassador’s visit to the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; President,100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz; and Associate Director,100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi, during the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode as a member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Associate Director, 100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Mrs Idiat Adebule; and President of 100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz, at the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode, as a Member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) presenting a Diaspora Magazine to the Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany.   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) with Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (3RD, R) ; Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg (3RD, L); Programme Coordinator, Migration for Development Programme, Kerstin Schaub (L); Consultant, Stephania Alofuokhia-Ghogomu and other members of the German delegation, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (L) with the South African High Commissioner, Mr Lulu Mnguni, during a meeting at the High Commission, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Committee on Nigeria-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship and Hajj Affairs, Dr Abdullahi Salame (L), presenting a souvenir to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, after a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17). With them is a member of the committee, Muhd Abdu.   
  • A pensioner in Akwa Ibom being captured by officers of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during a verification exercise in Uyo on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting the money recovered from 23 INEC Electoral Officials, during presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Money recovered from INEC Electoral Officials by the I-G’s committee set up to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, displayed by the committee during presentation of their report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Centre for Crises Communication, Retired Air Commodore Yusuf Anas; Director of Defence Information and Chairman, Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; and Acting Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Capt. Suleiman Dahun, at the Re-Lunch of Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: The First Deputy President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Emeka Udeze; ECCIMA President, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime; and Director-General, Sir Emeka Okereke, during a news conference on the forth-coming 28th ECCIMA International Trade Fair, in Enugu On Tuesday    
  • Members of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency during the re-lunch of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Adamawa State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Mr Rodney Nathan (R) addressing members of the union at a Solemn Assembly Prayer Session in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang (6th, L), with Ambassadorial designates during their meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu (2nd, L); the Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Nnenna Ukeje (2nd, R), and other committee members, during a Joint Committee Meeting with Ambassadorial designates at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige (2nd, R); Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Clement Illoh; and other officials, during the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Special Adviser to the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Victor Idem, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni; Director, Food and Drug Services, Fedreal Ministry of Health, Mrs Modupe Ehukwumah; Director of Trade and Investment, UNIDO, Bernardo Calzadilla-Samiento; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and his Agriculture and Rural development’s counterpart, Chief Audu Ogbe, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Agriculture Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe; representative of the Minister of Science and Technology, Mrs Gloria Elemo; and Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Guest Speakers, Mr Mbimda Ali and Mr Yam Daniel; and Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute, Mr Terver Tyosar, during the training of representatives of the Institutes’ contractors on Inter-Lucking Wall Technology, in Jos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak; Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika; and Assistant Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Felix Elezeuwa, during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak (4th, L); Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika (4th, L); and other officials during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Participants at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Participants admire a “Clean Cook Stove”, an ecofriendly cooking appliance using biofuels, which was on displayed at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Managing Director, Martaba Farms Nigeria limited, Garba Tahiru; head of Protocol Unit, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mustapha Tafida; a Board Member of PPPRA, Mohammed Abubakar; Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Victor Shidok; and a Guest Speaker, Olusola Akanmode, at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Germany Neo-Nazi jailed for torching refugee shelter sitebullet
3 Fredrik Onnevall Journalist convicted for bringing Syrian boy to Swedenbullet

World

Sam Rainsy, who has been at the forefront of Cambodia's opposition scene for two decades, announced his resignation from the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in a letter posted on social media
InCambodia Opposition prepares for polls without leader
Former foreign minister and presidential candidate Frank-Walter Steinmeier, regularly polls as Germany's most popular politician
Steinmeier Germany to elect 'anti-Trump' as new president
Military personnel of the Hellenic Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team stand at the site of a World War II bomb in Kordelio, a suburb of Thessaloniki, on February 12, 2017, ahead of an operation to defuse the bomb
In Greece Troops begin defusing WWII bomb after mass evacuation
A man walks past an electoral poster by the Committee against Facilitated Naturalization/Citizenship reading "Uncontrolled Naturalisation? No" featuring a woman wearing a niqab, in a train station in Zurich, on February 7, 2017
In Switzerland Swiss vote on citizenship measure after anti-Muslim campaign