Syria Russia invites incoming US administration to peace talks

Russia and Turkey have been coordinating the peace talks between the Syrian government and rebel groups.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at his annual press conference on January 17, 2017 play

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at his annual press conference on January 17, 2017

(AFP)

The incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump has been invited to participate in Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Tuesday.

They are scheduled to begin on Monday in the Central Asian nation.

Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow that terrorism has been the world’s biggest threat over the past year.

He said he hoped that with Trump as president, Russia and the U.S. would be able to work more closely on countering terrorism, particularly in Syria. 

