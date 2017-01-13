Sudan US to lift some sanctions against country - officials

Al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide related to the conflict.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The US will ease some sanctions against Sudan on trade and investment in recognition of "positive steps" the government of Sudan has taken in the fight against terrorism play

The US will ease some sanctions against Sudan on trade and investment in recognition of "positive steps" the government of Sudan has taken in the fight against terrorism

(AFP/File)

In Sudan Lawmakers vote to bring back PM post
Antonio Guterres New UN chief to make first address to Security Council
Afriqiyah Airways Other plane hijackings in past decade
Antonio Guterres New UN chief aims to make 2017 'a year for peace'
In Sudan Govt frees 20 opposition members after protest call
In Sudan Gunmen kill 8 people in Darfur
In Sudan Family raises alarm over health of detained opposition figure
In South Sudan US to seek UN Security Council vote on arms embargo
In Thailand Country moves closer to death penalty for corrupt politicians
Coming Troubles "Unprecedented" numbers face severe hunger in South Sudan - U.N

The United States will ease some financial sanctions against Sudan on Friday for efforts to help fight terrorism, although it will remain on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, two White House officials told AFP.

Washington is set to announce that it will "ease some US sanctions on trade and investment," one of the officials from the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama said Thursday.

"We are taking these actions in recognition of positive steps the government of Sudan has taken," the second official said.

However, the decision "doesn't affect (President Omar) al-Bashir's war crimes nor does it lift the state sponsor of terror" designation, which also includes Syria and Iran, the official added.

Washington in November extended sanctions against Sudan for a year, saying it could lift them at any time if the African country were to do more to tackle terror.

Sudan has been subject to a US trade embargo since 1997 for its alleged support for Islamist groups. Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was based in Khartoum from 1992 to 1996.

In recent years, the government's scorched earth tactics against ethnic minority rebels in Darfur have been cited as a reason not to lift the sanctions.

But relations have improved lately, with Secretary of State John Kerry meeting with his Sudanese counterpart twice, while the US envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Donald Booth, visiting Khartoum several times.

That prompted speculation about possible sanctions relief.

Still, the Darfur conflict -- which has killed 300,000 people and displaced some 2.5 million since it began in 2003, according to the UN -- has continued to dog relations.

Al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide related to the conflict. He denies the charges.

Washington refused Bashir a visa to attend the UN General Assembly in 2015, citing the ICC arrest warrant.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
2 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

View on January 9, 2017, of the graves at Nossa Senhora Aparecida Cemetery of the inmates killed in the recent riots in prisons in Manaus, Brazil
Brazil Human Rights Watch slams Brazil police, prison abuses
Journalists gather outside the London building housing the offices of Christopher Steele
Trump Ex-spy reportedly behind President-elect claims disappears from view
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) is handed a stuffed Philippine eagle by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at a hotel in Davao City, Mindanao on January 13, 2017
Shinzo Abe Japan's PM enjoys Duterte's folksy diplomacy in Philippines
Main suspect in the Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam has refused to respond to questions from French judges but in letters with an anonymous woman he appeared "talkative"
Paris Attacks 'I'm not ashamed' says suspect - report