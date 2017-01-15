Sudan Country extends ceasefire in 3 conflict areas

Bashir declared a unilateral four-month truce in the three regions, where fighting between government forces and rebels has killed tens of thousands of people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At least 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in Darfur since the conflict began, the UN says play

At least 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in Darfur since the conflict began, the UN says

(AFP/File)

In South Sudan Ethnic killings rampant in once-placid town
In Sudan Tear gas fired as protesters rally over price hike
In South Sudan UN rights team says 'ethnic cleansing' under way
Bashir Sudan's President vows to crush opposition protests
In Thailand Country moves closer to death penalty for corrupt politicians
Sudan US to lift some sanctions against country - officials
Omar Al Bashir Sudanese president leaves hospital after heart procedure
Sudan says 'secret' talks led to US easing sanctions

Sudan on Sunday extended a ceasefire for six months in the war-torn regions of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan, official media said.

"The cabinet headed by President Omar al-Bashir decided to extend the ceasefire by six months," Sudan's official news agency reported.

In June, Bashir declared a unilateral four-month truce in the three regions, where fighting between government forces and rebels has killed tens of thousands of people.

He extended it in October to the end of the year and again for a month on December 31.

The conflict in Darfur -- a region of the size of France -- erupted in 2003 when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against Bashir's Arab-dominated government, accusing it of marginalising the region.

Similar conflicts also erupted in Blue Nile and South Kordofan states after neighbouring South Sudan broke away in 2011.

At least 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in Darfur since the conflict began, the UN says.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in Parisbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

Syrian children play next to a ruined buidling in the rebel-held town of Douma on the eastern outskirts of Damascus on January 9, 2017
In Syria Deadly clashes grip flashpoint area near capital
French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses delegates at the opening of the Middle East peace conference in Paris on January 15, 2017
Paris Summit Delegates warn Israel, Palestinians against 'unilateral steps' on Jerusalem, borders
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, pictured on January 10, 2017, says the crisis in his country is the result of a US-backed capitalist conspiracy
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela President angers foes by refusing to speak to Congress
Roger Lumbala, pictured in 2013, has returned to Kinshasa
In DR Congo Opposition figure heads home after crisis deal