In South Korea Culture chief arrested over arts blacklist

Cho Yoon-Sun has been arrested on charges of abuse of authority and perjury.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korea's Culture Minister Cho Yoon-Sun (C) arrives to be questioned at the office of the independent counsel on a corruption scandal case that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye in Seoul on January 17, 2017 play

South Korea's Culture Minister Cho Yoon-Sun (C) arrives to be questioned at the office of the independent counsel on a corruption scandal case that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye in Seoul on January 17, 2017

(Yonhap/AFP/File)

South Korea's culture minister was arrested Saturday for allegedly creating a "blacklist" of nearly 10,000 artists who voiced criticism of impeached President Park Geun-Hye, the Yonhap news agency said.

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cho Yoon-Sun on charges of abuse of authority and perjury.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

