Solar System Seven Earth-like planets discovered around single star

All seven roughly match the size and mass of our own planet and are almost certainly rocky.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This handout artist’s impression shows the view just above the surface of one of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system play

This handout artist’s impression shows the view just above the surface of one of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system

(European Southern Observatory/AFP)

SpaceX Rocket blasts off from NASA launchpad with ISS cargo
NASA SpaceX poised to launch cargo from historic pad
Statistics Earth breaks heat record in 2016 for third year in a row
In Kenya Opposition forms 'super alliance' to unseat President Kenyatta
John Glenn American space legend dead at 95
In Russia Spaceship delivers three astronauts to space station
US Election From Broadway to outer space - snippets
NASA Two Russians, American blast off to International Space Station
Hurricane Powerful Hurricane Nicole wreaks havoc on Bermuda
Hurricane Nicole New hurricane bears down on Bermuda

Researchers announced Wednesday the stunning discovery of seven Earth-like planets orbiting a small star in our galaxy, opening up the most promising hunting ground so far for life beyond the Solar System.

All seven roughly match the size and mass of our own planet and are almost certainly rocky, and three are perfectly perched to harbour life-nurturing oceans of water, they reported in the journal Nature.

Most critically, their proximity to Earth and the dimness of their red dwarf star, called Trappist-1, will allow astronomers to parse each one's atmosphere in search of chemical signatures of biological activity.

"We have made a crucial step towards finding life out there," said co-author Amaury Triaud, a scientist at the University of Cambridge.

This artist's conception shows a size comparison of the planets of the TRAPPIST-1 system, lined up in order of increasing distance from their host star play

This artist's conception shows a size comparison of the planets of the TRAPPIST-1 system, lined up in order of increasing distance from their host star

(European Southern Observatory/AFP)

"Up to now, I don't think we have had the right planets to find out," he said in a press briefing.

"Now we have the right target."

The Trappist-1 system, a mere 39 light years distant, has the largest number of Earth-sized planets known to orbit a single star.

It also has the most within the so-called "temperate zone" -- not so hot that water evaporates, nor so cold that it freezes rock-solid.

The discovery adds to growing evidence that our home galaxy, the Milky Way, may be populated with tens of billions of worlds not unlike our own -- far more than previously suspected.

Remarkably, professional stargazers may simply have been looking in the wrong place.

"The great idea of this approach was to study planets around the smallest stars of the galaxy, and close to us," said lead author Michael Gillon, a professor at the University of Liege in Belgium.

'Ultracool' dwarf star

"That is something nobody did before us -- most astronomers were focused on stars like our Sun," he told journalists ahead of publication.

Gillon and his team began to track Trappist-1 -- a so-called "ultracool" dwarf star with less than 10 percent the mass of the Sun -- with a dedicated telescope in 2010, and reported last year on three planets in its orbit.

Some artist's illustrations of how the seven planets orbiting TRAPPIST-1 might appear — including the possible presence of water oceans — alongside some images of the rocky planets in our Solar System play

Some artist's illustrations of how the seven planets orbiting TRAPPIST-1 might appear — including the possible presence of water oceans — alongside some images of the rocky planets in our Solar System

(European Southern Observatory/AFP)

They detected the invisible exoplanets using the so-called "transit" method: when an orbiting world passes between a star and an astronomer peering through a telescope, it dims the starlight by a tiny but measurable amount.

But when subsequent calculations didn't quite tally, Gillon realised that there might be other stars that had escaped Earth-bound observation.

"So we requested time with NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope," said co-author Emmanuel Jehin, also at the University of Liege.

"This allowed us to get 20 consecutive 24-hour periods of observation, which was crucial to discovering that we had seven transiting planets."

Looking from Earth, the astronomers could only track activity around the star at night.

"From space, we observed continually and matched all the transits," 34 in all.

Compared to the distance between our Sun and its planets, the Trappist-1 family is very tightly bunched.

Indeed, the dwarf star and its seven satellites -- with orbits ranging from 1.5 to 12 days -- would all fit comfortably in the distance between the Sun and its closest planet, Mercury.

Like a sunset

If Earth were that close to the Sun, it would be a hellish ball of fire.

But because Trappist-1 emits far less radiation, temperatures on its planets -- depending on the atmosphere -- could be between zero and 100 degrees Celsius (32 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit), the scientists said.

Gillon and his team have started to analyse the chemical make-up of the atmospheres.

"There is at least one combination of molecules, if present with relative abundance, that would tell us there is life, with 99 percent confidence," said Gillon.

A certain mix of methane, oxygen or ozone, and carbon dioxide, for example, could almost certainly come only from biological sources.

"But except for detecting a message from beyond our solar system from intelligence out there, we will never be 100 percent sure," he added.

Someone standing on, say, Trappist-1 D, E or F -- the three middle planets -- would have a breathtaking panorama of the star and its system, Triaud said.

The red dwarf -- which would loom 10 times larger than the Sun in our sky -- would be a "deep crimson" shading into a salmon-like colour, he said.

"The view would be beautiful -- you would have about 200 times less light that from the Sun on Earth at midday," he added.

"It would be like the end of a sunset."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam North Korea diplomat wanted over Kim killingbullet

World

The ancient custom of "bacha bazi" -- the sexual exploitation of boys -- has seen a resurgence in Afghanistan in recent years
Bacha Bazi The Afghan practice of child sex slavery
The stretch of the A1 motorway, which serves the Charles de Gaulle airport as well as Le Bourget, is the scene of regular robberies by thieves targeting wealthy visitors to Paris
In France Russian couple latest victims on robbery motorway
Warsaw prosecutor Lukasz Lapczynski said in a Wednesday statement that the probe would focus on whether the play "incites the murder" of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, seen February 7, 2017, the leader of the governing rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) party
In Poland Prosecutors probe play simulating oral sex on pope
The leader of France's MoDem centrist party Francois Bayrou (R) and "En Marche" party presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron (L) announce an alliance
Emmanuel Macron French presidential candidate wins key ally as Le Pen aide charged