Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares all

Sergei Polunin, the ballet star with a bad boy reputation, told AFP the rough and tumble of his career was part of growing up as he presented "Dancer", a searingly honest film about his life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin attends the premier of the film "Dancer" in central London on March 2, 2017 play

Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin attends the premier of the film "Dancer" in central London on March 2, 2017

(AFP)

In New York Museums wage cultural war against Trump prejudice
Trump US President hails 'new national pride' in address to Congress
Obama Barack, Michelle sign bumper book deal
UNHCR US envoy says UN rights body at odds with American values
Trump US President's state visit to Britain delayed
Jeff Sessions US Attorney General did not reveal contact with Russia ambassador
Trump US President praised for more measured speech, but Congress wants details
Juncker Brexit can't stop EU's future, says Commissioner
Putin Moscow envoy at heart of very Washington scandal
Donald Trump US government offers Jewish communities support after threats

Sergei Polunin, the ballet star with a bad boy reputation, told AFP the rough and tumble of his career was part of growing up as he presented "Dancer", a searingly honest film about his life.

"You always have a good angel and a bad angel," said the Ukraine-born 27-year-old, who walked away from one of the most coveted jobs in the ballet world -- principal at Britain's Royal Ballet -- in 2012.

"I was very hasty. I didn't see anything clearly," the soft-spoken Polunin, whose body is covered in tattoos and scars, said about that period of his life.

"I had a chance to learn, to mature. Now I start to see things clearer," the star, dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers, said Thursday before the film premiere and a performance at London's Palladium theatre.

Polunin is regarded as one of the most talented dancers of his generation and is known for his impeccable classical technique, as well as astounding jumps and a natural gift for acting.

His video for Irish musician Hozier's "Take Me to Church", which Polunin made in 2015 with the artist David LaChapelle, went viral with more than 18 million views.

But he is highly critical of the ballet world, particularly of restrictive contracts for dancers.

"I would love for dancers to be treated better and for dancers to have support, for dancers to have managers, agents. This is the only art form that does not have a proper support system," he told AFP.

One of the emotional highlights of the film is a scene in which, after quitting the Royal Ballet he is seen taking his clothes off outside his London home and rolling around in the snow outside.

"I feel like that was the ultimate expression of freedom," said director Steve Cantor.

This 2013 picture provided by Sergei Polunin shows the Ukrainian ballet dancer in the role of Prince Rudolf in Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet “Mayerling” at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Music Theatre in Moscow play

This 2013 picture provided by Sergei Polunin shows the Ukrainian ballet dancer in the role of Prince Rudolf in Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet “Mayerling” at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Music Theatre in Moscow

(SERGEI POLUNIN FAMILY ARCHIVE/AFP/File)

Polunin caused a sensation when he left the Royal Ballet just days before a new production.

There was talk of a bad attitude, depression, a row with a top ballerina, and for several months Polunin appeared to have retreated to the wilderness.

He had joined it in 2007 from the Royal Ballet School and became principal in 2010 when he was only 19, making him the youngest male dancer to get the job.

Pushing to the limits

The film traces his career back to when he began dancing aged just three in the city of Kherson in Ukraine, which was then still part of the Soviet Union.

It charts his rise from humble beginnings, highlighting in particular the sacrifices his family made to further his career.

His father went to work in Portugal and his grandmother went to Greece to put Polunin through ballet school in Kiev, where he lived with his mother.

Asked why he agreed to make the film, Polunin said: "It's important not to forget what parents did for you, what friends are. It's a good reminder."

For artists, he said the film's message was "to move forward and not to be scared, not to be lazy".

When Polunin re-emerged after quitting the Royal Ballet, he caused another surprise by joining Moscow's Stanislavsky Musical Theatre, a company previously overshadowed by the iconic ballet of the Bolshoi Theatre just down the road.

Dancer Sergei Polunin attends the 6th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala Presented by The Dizzy Feet Foundation at The Novo by Microsoft on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles play

Dancer Sergei Polunin attends the 6th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala Presented by The Dizzy Feet Foundation at The Novo by Microsoft on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

He electrified audiences and thanks to him the Stanislavsky ballet company has achieved a new prominence in Moscow and tickets for its performances have become as in-demand as those for the Bolshoi.

LaChapelle said Polunin's style could help open up ballet to popular culture and wider audiences.

"He's a classical dancer but within that framework of classical dance he pushes it to the limits," he said.

"He dances like his life depends on it and you see that, you feel that passion when you watch him dance.

"And I think everyone can relate to that."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obama Barack, Michelle sign bumper book dealbullet
2 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for...bullet
3 Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia to free North Korean arrested in assassinationbullet

World

Gambian President Adama Barrow who took office on February 18 after 22 years of iron-fisted rule by his predecessor Yahya Jammeh
Adama Barrow Gambian President visits Dakar
A police officer stands guard in Porte de Hal, Brussels, after a driver was arrested with gas cylinders in his vehicle on March 2, 2017
In Belgium Brussels police hold man as gas canisters found in car
The new Islamist movement will operate under the name the Group to Support Islam and Muslims, and will be led by Ansar Dine's Iyag Ag Ghaly, pictured here in June 2016
Terrorism 3 jihadist groups in Africa's Sahel announce merger
​Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (not pictured) in Moscow on March 2, 2017
Putin Russia urges 'national dialogue' at Libya PM meeting