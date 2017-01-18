In Senegal Government asks UN to back ECOWAS action in Gambia

Senegal has asked for the UN's help to press Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh, to step down.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh refuses to step down despite losing the December 1 presidential election to rival Adama Barrow play

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh refuses to step down despite losing the December 1 presidential election to rival Adama Barrow

(AFP/File)

Jammeh Gambian President’s wife, children planning to flee on presidential jet – Report [PHOTO]
Gambia Jammeh must go!!
Jammeh Gambia’s National Assembly extends President’s tenure for 3 months
Jammeh US tells Gambian President to handover or face consequences
The Gambia Timeline of country's electoral crisis
Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammeh
Yahya Jammeh Gambia's president declares state of emergency
Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambia
Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove Jammeh by force
Gambia Crisis-gripped country bars 7 foreign journalists

Senegal on Wednesday presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council seeking support for ECOWAS efforts to press Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh to step down, diplomats said.

But the text does not explicitly seek council authorization to deploy troops to The Gambia to force Jammeh to cede power to president-elect Adama Barrow, diplomats said.

The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) has repeatedly called on Jammeh to respect the result of the December 1 election and step down after 22 years in power.

Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency as Barrow, who is currently in Senegal, maintained his inauguration will go ahead as planned on Thursday on Gambian soil.

At Senegal's request, the Security Council will discuss the crisis in the West African country on Wednesday, diplomats said.

The African Union has said it will no longer recognize Jammeh as head of state as of January 19.

UN envoy for West Africa Mohamed Ibn Chambas last week told the council that ECOWAS was prepared to ask the council to approve the deployment of troops to the Gambia.

The council last month demanded in a unanimous statement that Jammeh recognize the outcome of the election and transfer power to Barrow.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his...bullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF
IDP Camp Bombing UN sympathises with victims, demands probe
Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, on January 18, 2017
Xi Jinping Chinese President calls for world without nuclear weapons
A French-led military intervention that started in January 2013 helped Mali drive out jihadists, but insurgents remain active across large parts of the region
In Mali 47 killed in suicide bombing at military camp
US President Barack Obama speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 17, 2017
Obama US President holds farewell press conference