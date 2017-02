The Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has said some controversial decree that would have decriminalised some corruption offences will be repealed in a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The Romanian government recently made this known in a statement by the Prime Minister on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

For some days, tens of thousands of Romanians have been holding daily protests against the decree, which would have seen convicted officials released from prison.

Meanwhile, the EU had warned Romania against undoing progress against corruption.