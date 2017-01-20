In Peru Rescuers seek trapped miners

Four days after a landslide trapped seven miners in Southern Peru, rescue work continues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Undated photo released by the Arequipa regional government shows civil defense workers and police working to rescue seven miners trapped since January 16, 2017 in a makeshift mine in the Acari district of southern Peru play

Undated photo released by the Arequipa regional government shows civil defense workers and police working to rescue seven miners trapped since January 16, 2017 in a makeshift mine in the Acari district of southern Peru

(AREQUIPA REGIONAL GOVERNMENT/AFP)

In Brazil Troops deployed as riots spread
In Brazil 26 killed in latest jail bloodbath
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President opens Vatican mission, warns over US embassy move
Shinzo Abe Japan's PM pushes Pacific trade deal in Australia
In Brazil Cocaine gang war drives prison bloodbaths
In Brazil Some 100 killed in one week in prisons

Rescuers in Peru were working Friday to save seven miners trapped for nearly four days by a landslide, the emergency services said.

An avalanche of mud and rocks driven by heavy rain trapped the men on Monday in the mine where they were working in the southern Acari district.

"Rescue work is continuing," Jacqueline Choque, head of emergency operations for the surrounding Arequipa region, said late Thursday.

"Extra teams have arrived to help with extracting the water, which has brought down mud, earth and stones. We need a submergible pump" to extract the mud, she added.

One of the miners escaped and alerted authorities, officials said. At first rescuers had been able to hear sounds from one of the trapped miners, but Choque said that the sounds stopped on Wednesday.

"There is hope that they are still alive since there are various caverns in the mine and they could have found a safe place."

Peru is a major mining country, exporting copper, gold and other minerals.

The incident recalled the case of 33 miners who were trapped for more than two months in a deep mine in Chile in 2010, drawing world attention.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gambia 'Jammeh is still in control' - Information Ministerbullet
2 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet
3 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet

World

Alleged victims of historical institutional abuse pose outside the Crowne Plaza hotel in Belfast on January 20, 2017 as they arrive to attend the public statement on the publication of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry Report
In Northern Ireland Inquiry finds widespread child abuse in homes
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko's most valuable asset is the Roshen confectionery empire, which includes five plants in Ukraine as well as in Lithuania and Hungary
Petro Poroshenko Ukraine president to end his sweets deal in Russia
US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol
Trump Republican candidate sworn in as 45th US president
Joaquin Guzman Loera aka "El Chapo" (C) is escorted in Ciudad Juarez by the Mexican police as he is extradited to the United States
In US Mexico's 'El Chapo' to be arraigned in court Friday