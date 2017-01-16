Pope Francis Pontiff admits to 'darkness' in own faith

"At certain times, I have also encountered moments of darkness in my faith and that faith decreased a lot," the Pope said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the Santa Maria parish in Setteville, on the outskirts of Rome, during a pastoral visit on January 15, 2017 play

Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the Santa Maria parish in Setteville, on the outskirts of Rome, during a pastoral visit on January 15, 2017

(AFP)

In Italy Storm after populist head Grillo blames fake news on media
Turkey Attacks Manhunt after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39
In Australia Country kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat
In Vatican Religious leaders strike sombre note on Christmas
Christmas Eve Pilgrims flood Jesus' birthplace in Bethlehem
In DR Congo At least 22 killed in anti-government protests
Pope Francis Order of Malta rebukes Pontiff over investigation
In Rwanda Uganda genocide cartoon sparks anger
In Jordan Thousands mark Jesus baptism at historic site
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President opens Vatican mission, warns over US embassy move

Pope Francis admitted on Sunday to sometimes having "darkness" cloud his own faith, while warning against "Christian parrots" who pay lip service to the church without acting on its values.

"At certain times, I have also encountered moments of darkness in my faith and that faith decreased a lot, but with a little bit of time we rediscover it," the Pointiff told parishioners after saying mass in a village near Rome.

"Some days we can't see faith, everything is in darkness.

"Yesterday, for example, I christened 13 children in areas devastated by earthquakes and there was a father who had lost his wife, and we ask ourselves if this man can have faith.

"We understand that there is darkness, we must respect this darkness of the soul. We don't study to get faith, we receive it like a gift."

Francis also urged believers to spend more time talking to their family.

"If I say I'm Catholic and every Sunday I go to mass but then I don't talk to my parents, I don't help my grandparents, the poor, I don't visit the sick, then there's no point," said Francis.

"In that way, we're nothing but a Christian parrot: words, words, words."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
2 Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in Parisbullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

CIA Director John Brennan warns that incoming-president Donald Trump be more disciplined in what he say publically
Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his words
Corpses are being removed from the Alcacuz Penitentiary after a fight between rival gangs left at least 26 prisoners dead, near Natal, in the Brazilian north-eastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, on January 15, 2017
In Brazil 26 killed in latest jail bloodbath
US President-elect Donald Trump during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on January 11, 2017
Donald Trump NATO 'obsolete,' says US President-elect as he suggests Russia nuclear deal
ISIS soldiers
ISIS Terrorists abduct 13 lecturers in eastern Afghanistan