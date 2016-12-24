Home > World >

Philippines :  Country urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

Philippines Country urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon

Nock-Ten is expected to be packing winds of 222 kilometres per hour (138 miles per hour) when it makes landfall on Catanduanes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Typhoon Nock-Ten is expected to be packing winds of 203-250 kilometres per hour (126-155 miles per hour) when it makes landfall in the Philippines play

Typhoon Nock-Ten is expected to be packing winds of 203-250 kilometres per hour (126-155 miles per hour) when it makes landfall in the Philippines

(AFP/File)

Rodrigo Duterte Philippine critics alarmed by president's martial law talk
Rodrigo Duterte Philippine President's executions plan is barbaric - critics
MMM Chuddy Ugorji denies ownership of Nigerian Ponzi scheme
Rodrigo Duterte UN rights chief urges Philippines to probe president for murder
In Philippines Survey shows 8 out of 10 Filipinos worry they could be killed in drug war
Trump China rejects President-elect's claim it stole drone
South China Sea US says China has returned seized sea drone

Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes on Saturday as a strong typhoon threatened to wallop the country's east coast on Christmas Day.

Nock-Ten is expected to be packing winds of 222 kilometres per hour (138 miles per hour) when it makes landfall on Catanduanes, a remote island of 250,000 people, on Sunday, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.

It is then expected to hit the country's main island of Luzon, including the capital Manila, on Monday.

"We issued an advisory to local government units this morning to conduct preemptive evacuations," Rachel Miranda, spokeswoman for the civil defence office in the Bicol region that includes Catanduanes, told AFP.

Bicol, an agricultural region of 5.5 million people, is often the first area to be hit by the 20 or so storms and typhoons that pound the archipelago each year.

The most powerful and deadliest was Haiyan, which left 7,350 people dead or missing and destroyed entire towns in heavily populated areas of the central Philippines in November 2013.

Philippines play

Philippines

(AFP)

The Philippine weather service warned of potentially deadly two-metre (six-and-a-half-foot) waves along the east coast, as well as landslides and flash floods from heavy rains.

Local broadcaster ABS-CBN showed footage Saturday of long lines of trucks, cars and vehicles stranded at Bicol ports after the coastguard shut down ferry crossings to nearby islands as a precaution.

The action prevented thousands of people from returning to their hometowns for the Christmas weekend, it said.

Cedric Daep, civil defence chief for the Bicol province of Albay, told AFP at least 400,000 people in that region alone needed to be evacuated.

"Our evacuation centres will not be able to accommodate all of them," he said. Others were being asked to stay with relatives or friends.

"We are requesting vehicle support" from other government agencies to move people to safety, Daep added.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Afriqiyah Airways Passengers released from hijacked Libyan planebullet
2 Yahya Jammeh West African forces on alert in case Gambia’s Jammeh hangs onbullet
3 Rodrigo Duterte Philippines President flirts with an ominous idea...bullet

World

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016.
Obama President explains US rejection of Trump's veto advice on UN's Israel/Palestinian Resolution
DRCongo President Joseph Kabila's second and final term ended December 20, but he has shown no intention of leaving, sparking protests that have left at least 40 dead
Congo Crisis All-night talks fail to reach deal
Protesters wearing Santa Claus outfits attend a rally calling for the immediate removal of South Korea's impeached president Park Geun-Hye in downtown Seoul on December 24, 2016
In South Korea Protesters pushing for Park ouster
British Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain needed to unite and seize the opportunity to forge a new role in the world as it leaves the European Union
Theresa May British PM urges post-Brexit vote unity in 2017