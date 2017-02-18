Pence Trump 'unwavering' in commitment to NATO alliance - VP

US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said President Donald Trump would stand by the NATO transatlantic alliance and no one should doubt his commitment after sacrifices made to defend it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Vice President Michael Richard Pence told the Munich Security Conference "let no one doubt our commitment" to the transatlantic alliance play

US Vice President Michael Richard Pence told the Munich Security Conference "let no one doubt our commitment" to the transatlantic alliance

(AFP)

Mike Pence US Vice President caps week of US diplomatic efforts to calm allies
Donald Trump European partners look to Pentagon chief for reassurance
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State shuns spotlight at landmark G20 meeting
Rex Tillerson US under pressure on Syria stance ahead of Geneva talks
Trump In the White House: Five takeaways from Thursday
Donald Trump US President vows to catch 'low-life leakers'
Donald Trump US President vows to catch 'low-life leakers'
Trump US President calls for release of Venezuela opposition leader
Donald Trump US President ducks questions as Russia scandal deepens
Rex Tillerson All eyes on US Secretary of State at G20 in diplomatic debut

US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said President Donald Trump would stand by the NATO transatlantic alliance and no one should doubt his commitment after sacrifices made to defend it.

"The president (Donald Trump) asked me to be here today to convey a message, a reassurance -- the United States of America strongly supports NATO and we will be unwavering in our commitment to this transatlantic alliance," Pence told the Munich Security Conference.

"Let no one doubt our commitment," he said.

The Munich conference, attended by top leaders, officials and analysts from around the world, was watching Pence closely to see if he would reaffirm the central US role in world affairs after Trump's "America First" stance suggested Washington would strike out on its own.

Speaking just before Pence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had warned countries against precisely that, saying the only way to solve global problems was to stick together.

"In a year in which we see unimaginable challenges we can either work together or retreat to our individual roles. I hope that we will find a common position," Merkel said.

More

Donald Trump European partners look to Pentagon chief for reassurance

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Donald Trump "In inherited a mess," US President saysbullet

World

Lonesome George was thought to be around a century old when he died in June 2012
In Ecuador Body of tortoise 'Lonesome George' returned to Galapagos Islands
Thousands of Catholics gather at a dawn rally in a "show of force" against alleged extrajudicial killings in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war in Manila on February 18, 2017
In Philippine Church in 'show of force' against drug killings
Michel Troisgros (L) cooks with his sons Cesar (R) and Leo in the new Troisgros restaurant, a veritable shrine to France's haute cuisine
In France Great-grandson to reinvent iconic three-star restaurant
Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-Yong (C) arrives in handcuffs for questioning at the office of a special prosecutor investigating a corruption scandal in Seoul on February 18, 2017
Samsung Arrested heir appears handcuffed for questioning