Park Geun-Hye Protesters demand President's removal, ferry salvage

Park was impeached by parliament last month over an influence-peddling scandal and the Constitutional Court now has to decide whether to confirm the impeachment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korean protesters carry portraits of President Park Geun-Hye during a protest demanding her immediate removal during a rally in Seoul, on January 7, 2017 play

South Korean protesters carry portraits of President Park Geun-Hye during a protest demanding her immediate removal during a rally in Seoul, on January 7, 2017

(AFP)

Park Geun-Hye South Korea president stays away from impeachment hearing
Park Geun-Hye Impeached South Korea president spared court appearance
In South Korea Pension chief admits pushing Samsung deal in Park probe
Park South Korea's impeached President denies involvement in corruption scandal
In Denmark Authorities awaits South Korea extradition request for 'Rasputin' daughter
In Denmark Daughter of South Korea's 'Rasputin' arrested
Park Geun-Hye South Korea president's lawyers say no evidence for impeachment
Park Geun-Hye South Korean lawmaker says president violated "people’s basic rights"

Hundreds of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Seoul on Saturday, demanding impeached President Park Geun-Hye's immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300 dead.

Park was impeached by parliament last month over an influence-peddling scandal and the Constitutional Court now has to decide whether to confirm the impeachment.

The corruption scandal has brought huge numbers of protesters onto the streets every week demanding Park's removal and she is also under fire over her response to the Sewol ferry accident in 2014.

"Park step down, salvage the Sewol," the protesters, estimated to number half a million by organisers, chanted as they marched toward the presidential Blue House, the prime minister's office and the Constitutional Court.

South Korean relatives of the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster carry a banner showing portraits of the victims during a protest against President Park Geun-Hye in Seoul, on January 7, 2017 play

South Korean relatives of the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster carry a banner showing portraits of the victims during a protest against President Park Geun-Hye in Seoul, on January 7, 2017

(AFP)

At 7 p.m. (10:00 GMT) hundreds of yellow balloons were released and the protesters blew out the candles they were carrying as a symbolic gesture asking that Park clarify the mystery surrounding her seven-hour absence at the time of the ferry sinking.

Unconfirmed media reports have suggested a wide range of theories regarding Park's whereabouts, including a romantic liaison, participation in a shamanistic ritual, cosmetic surgery or a 90-minute haircut.

The protesters also urged the government to speed up its efforts to salvage the ship to determine the exact cause of the disaster.

Regarding the corruption case, Park has repeatedly denied accusations she colluded with a longtime friend, Choi Soon-Il, to strong-arm donations worth tens of millions of dollars from top firms which were then funnelled to dubious foundations.

Protesters carry an effigy of South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye during a protest rally in Seoul, on January 7, 2017 play

Protesters carry an effigy of South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye during a protest rally in Seoul, on January 7, 2017

(AFP)

The president still has her supporters however, with an estimated 30,000 demonstrators staging a counter-protest Saturday outside the office of a special prosecutor investigating the scandal.

Waving national flags and chanting military songs, the protesters dismissed the impeachment move as a conspiracy spawned by "pro-North Korean" leftists seeking to topple the conservative government.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osama Bin Laden Late Qaeda leader's son placed on US terror watch listbullet
2 In US Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 deadbullet
3 Obama US President breaks down in tears as he recounts worst day in...bullet

World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-founded the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Parliament to debate expanding Turkish President's powers
US President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address from his hometown of Chicago
Barack Obama Work together for change, US President says in farewell preview
Ghana's President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo reads his acceptance speech during a ceremony in December 2016
In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new President
Iraq launched a massive operation on October 17 to retake Mosul from the jihadists, who seized the city more than two and a half years ago
In Iraq Troops near Tigris River in Mosul