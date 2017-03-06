Paris Style capital to get its first fashion museum

Paris, the world's style capital, is finally to get its first permanent museum dedicated to fashion.

  • Published:
Covers of Elle Magazine are displayed on July 10, 2014 at the Palais Galliera in Paris play

Covers of Elle Magazine are displayed on July 10, 2014 at the Palais Galliera in Paris

(AFP/File)

Balenciaga Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models
Kim Kardashian TV star's heist suspects talk, but no sign of jewels
New York Fashion Week Marc Jacobs rewrites runway rules with hip hop finale
New York Fashion Week Top 10 trends on this year's catwalk
New York Fashion Week Ralph Lauren wows, Kanye grows up, Kors goes plus-size
Grammys 2017 On the red carpet: red, cutouts, pantsuits and... Trump?
Balenciaga Mistreatment of models casts new shadow over fashion
Dior Designer blasts sweatshirt culture in rave Paris show
Runway Royalties Son and daughters of stars are fashion's new icons
Grammy Awards 2017 Full list of performers, award presenters

Paris, the world's style capital, is finally to get its first permanent museum dedicated to fashion.

The Palais Galliera, which has already been hosting temporary exhibitions on major designers for the last four years, is to become a permanent museum, the city's mayor Anne Hidalgo has said.

New 5.7-million-euro ($6-million) galleries will be built under the colonnaded 19th-century pavilion with the help of the Chanel fashion house, she added.

They will open in 2019 and will be named after Chanel's founder, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel.

The Paris Fashion Museum will also be open all year round and offer a journey through the history of fashion, from 18th-century costumes to the latest looks hot off the catwalk.

"Paris is proud to be able to open this exceptional space, proving once again that it is the home of fashion," Hidalgo added.

The museum is located in a wealthy district on the Right Bank of the River Seine opposite the Palais de Tokyo modern art museum, where many of the Paris fashion week catwalk shows are held.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In South Sudan Four soldiers arrested over village rape spreebullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

An Israeli soldier stands guard in a monitoring cabin near the West Bank city of Ramallah
West Bank US warned Israel against annexing, says Israeli Defence Minister
Fox News reported that those with access to the site included active-duty and retired male US Marines, navy personnel and British Royal Marines
United States Pentagon probe after female Marines pictured naked
The UN warns that exposing children to environmental hazards can lead to reduced intelligence, attention disorders, lung damage and cancer
World Health Organization Environmental risks kill 1.7m kids under 5 a year
Zimbabwe used to have one of Africa's best healthcare systems, but many health professionals have left as a result of the country's economic downturn over the last 15 years
In Zimbabwe State doctors end crippling strike