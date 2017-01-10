Ouattara Ivory Coast's President names ex-PM as his new vice president

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday named outgoing premier Daniel Kablan Duncan as the country's first vice-president.

Making his announcement before parliament, which was meeting in special session, Ouattara described the 73-year-old as "devoted, a loyal collaborator" and "a patriot and great servant of the state."

The new post of vice-president was set up under constitutional changes voted by referendum and approved in November.

Some analysts have said the new VP could be well-placed to step into Ouattara's shoes in the future.

A new prime minister has yet to be named.

Meanwhile former rebel leader Guillaume was re-elected parliament speaker on Monday.

Also on Monday, Ouattara fired the heads of the country's armed forces and police after a brief army mutiny that stoked security fears in the world's top cocoa producer.

