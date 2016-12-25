Home > World >

Obama :  US President's family sends final Christmas message from White House

Obama US President's family sends final Christmas message from White House

The Obamas' seasonal greeting comes at a time when America is deeply divided after a brutal presidential campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 22, 2016 play

US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 22, 2016

(AFP/File)

In Vatican Religious leaders strike sombre note on Christmas
Obama After Hiroshima, US President to pay respects at Pearl Harbor
Obama President explains US rejection of Trump's veto advice on UN's Israel/Palestinian Resolution
Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'nothing unusual' about Trump's nuclear call
Rugged and Raw Australian scientist pledges to work till last breath
Donald Trump Egypt's Sisi agrees delay on UN Israel vote after US president-elect's call
Trump President-elect names critics of China, regulation for economic posts
In Israel UN Security Council to vote on settlements
In U.S. Trump calls for increased US nuclear capabilities
Rodrigo Duterte Philippines President flirts with an ominous idea about the rule of law

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama sent their final Christmas salutations from the White House on Saturday, highlighting common values uniting Americans of all faiths.

"The idea that we are our brother's keeper and our sister's keeper. That we should treat others as we would want to be treated," Michelle Obama said.

"Those are values that help guide not just my family's Christian faith, but that of Jewish Americans, and Muslim Americans; nonbelievers and Americans of all backgrounds," the president added.

The Obamas' seasonal greeting comes at a time when America is deeply divided after a brutal presidential campaign that pitched populist Donald Trump and his frequently incendiary rhetoric against Hillary Clinton.

The Obamas appeared jovial in their greeting, showing a flashback to the filming of their first Christmas message in 2009, when the president couldn't stop giggling.

Barack Obama also used the address to re-cap his time in office, saying the country was much stronger than it had been than when he succeeded George W. Bush.

"Together, we fought our way back from the worst recession in 80 years, and got unemployment to a nine-year low," he said.

"We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more."

As is custom, the couple also thanked US troops and their families.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Afriqiyah Airways Passengers released from hijacked Libyan planebullet
2 Afriqiyah Airways Grenade, two pistols on hijacked Libyan planebullet
3 Yahya Jammeh Gambia's white-collar workers roused to actionbullet

World

Russian military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff
In Russia Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoff
File photo shows a Tupolev-154 (TU-154) similar to a military plane which crashed in the Black Sea as it made its way to Syria with 92 people onboard
In Russia Defence ministry confirms disappeared military jet crashed in Black Sea
Pope Francis urged the world's 1.2 billion Catholics to feel compassion for children, notably victims of war, migration and homelessness in his Christmas Eve mass
In Vatican Religious leaders strike sombre note on Christmas
Residents sit inside a classroom at the Central Elementary School which has been turned into an evacuation centre, in Santo Domingo, central Philippines' Albay province, on December 25, 2016, due to approaching Typhoon Nock-Ten
In Philippines Thousands flee Christmas Day typhoon