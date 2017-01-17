Obama US President tried to stop ties between Japan and Russia

Russia and Japan signed numerous economic deals during Putin's visit but made no big breakthrough.

The Obama administration tried to stop Japan improving ties with Russia and receiving President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Tuesday.

Putin visited Japan in December.

Russia and Japan signed numerous economic deals during Putin’s visit but made no big breakthrough on a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties since World War Two. 

However, relation between the U.S. and Russia has showed signs of improvement with November’s election of Donald Trump to succeed Barack Obama.

Trump, who would be inaugurated on Friday, has promised to work closely with Putin

