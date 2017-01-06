Obama US President breaks down in tears as he recounts worst day in Office

President Barack Obama on Friday, January 6, broke down in tears as he recalled one of his worst days in Office as the US President.

Obama's 8-year tenure ends on January 20 as President-elect Donald Trump gears up to take over the mantle of leadership.

He said the toughest day of his Presidency was when he met with the parents of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.

"I still consider the day I traveled up to Newtown to meet with parents and address that community as the toughest day of my presidency.

"It’s the only time I ever saw Secret Service cry at an event. So it was brutal," Obama said in an interview which will air on January 15.

He also recalled the incident which claimed the lives of 20 children and 6 others in Newtown. He cried while delivering a statement the day of the massacre, at an interfaith vigil.

Obama also cried at the White House last January while announcing executive actions designed to curb gun deaths.

"Every time I think about those kids, it makes me mad," Obama said on January 5, 2016.

According to him, the grieving parents of the dead children continue to haunt him. "It wasn’t just the parents," he told Anderson Cooper. "You had siblings, you know - 10-year-olds, 8-year-olds, 3-year-olds who in some cases didn’t even understand that their brother or sister weren’t going to be coming home."