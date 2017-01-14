Donald Trump Obama advises President-elect on how to lead the US

Obama dished some leadership advice to Trump on Friday in his recorded interview with CBS News' 60 minutes.

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. play

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

As U.S. President Obama prepares to turn the White House over to President-elect Donald Trump next Friday, he is offering some advice to his successor.

Excerpts of Obama’s advice to Trump were broadcast on Friday in his recorded interview with CBS News’ Steve Kroft for “60 Minutes”.

“One thing I’ve said to him directly, and I would advise my Republican friends in Congress and supporters around the country, is just make sure that as we go forward, certain norms, certain institutional traditions, don’t get eroded, because there’s a reason they’re in place,” Obama said.

The interview would be Obama’s last network interview before he leaves office on Jan. 20, after a two-term as president.

In a transition period that found the President-elect often commenting on presidential matters, Obama admitted that it has been an “unusual” time.

“I suspect the President-elect would agree with that,” Obama said. “Look, he’s an unconventional candidate”.

Obama noted that Trump “ran sort of a improvisational campaign” but cautioned him against running an “improvisational presidency,” saying it will be a test to see if Trump can build an organisation and execute the vision he laid out during the campaign.

“I think everybody has to acknowledge, don’t underestimate the guy, because he’s going to be 45th president of the United States in about two weeks,” Obama said.

Trump, who won the Nov. 8, 2016 presidential election by electoral college, but lost the popular vote to Democratic Hillary Clinton by almost three million votes, will be sworn in next Friday.

