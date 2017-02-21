North Korea China says it will uphold UN sanctions against neighbouring country

The minister said this few days after the Chinese government suspended all coal imports from North Korea.

  • Published:
China's President Xi Jinping play

China's President Xi Jinping

(Reuters)

Kim Jong-Nam Armed guards stationed at morgue, reports say son arrives for body
Kim Jong-Un All we know about the killing of North Korea leader's half brother
Kim Jong-Un China's move puts onus on US in North Korea impasse
Kim Jong-Nam North Korea, Malaysia row as assassination film emerges
Kim Jong-Nam We cannot trust Malaysian investigation, says North Korea
In Malaysia Government summons North Korea envoy as Kim killing row deepens
Kim Jong-Un Malaysia seeks N. Korean fugitives in killing
In Malaysia N. Koreans keep low profile after Kim killing

Chinese Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng said on Tuesday that China is determined to execute sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council against North Korea.

The minister said this few days after the Chinese government suspended all coal imports from North Korea.

He said that the ban on North Korean coal imports will be effective until the end of the year and represents the enactment of a Security Council decision from November 2016.

Coal is North Korea’s main export item.

In 2016, the country sold 22.5 million tonnes of non-lignite coal to China, up 14.5 per cent from 2015.

“China’s decision, which came soon after North Korea announced a new ballistic missile launch, shows China is determined to take a stand against its neighbour’s actions and prevent further instability in the region."

“Such a [quick response] doesn’t happen very often."

“China knows it is a critical moment to take a stand and alert North Korea that it is serious this time,” Cheng Xiaohe, Professor of International Relations at Renmin University said.

The Chinese government understands that once North Korea conducts a continental missile test, it could trigger military action from the U.S., Cheng said.

“The coal import ban is likely unrelated to the recent alleged murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un," Yang Xiyu said.

Xiyu is the former director of the Korean Peninsula Office within China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, the Foreign Ministry has said it is closely following the investigation into the death of a person China had hosted and protected.

NAN recalls that on Dec. 1, 2016, the UN Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea aimed at cutting its annual export revenue by a quarter, after Pyongyang carried out its fifth and largest nuclear test so far in September.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution to slash North Korea’s exports of coal, its biggest export item, by about 60 percent with an annual sales cap of 400.9 million dollars, or 7.5 million metric tonnes, whichever is lower.

The U.S.-drafted resolution also bans North Korean copper, nickel, silver and zinc exports – and the sale of statues. Pyongyang is famous for building huge, socialist-style statues which it exports mainly to African countries.

North Korea rejected the resolution as yet another conspiracy masterminded by the United States to deny its sovereignty.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet
3 Adama Barrow Osinbajo, Sirleaf, Akufo-Addo attend The Gambia's...bullet

World

Elor Azaria in court
In Israel Court to sentence soldier in high-profile manslaughter case
Volunteers transport blast victims to a hospital in Peshawar on February 21, 2017, after the suicide bombings at a court in Tangi
In Pakistan 3 suicide bombers attack court, 5 die
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, February 21, 2017]
Farmers have lunch as they take a break from harvesting rice on a field in Lalitpur, Nepal October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal Country to hold first local elections in 20 years