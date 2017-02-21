Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen 1.4 million children face famine in these countries - UNICEF

In Yemen, where war has been raging for nearly two years, 462,000 children are suffering from acute malnutrition while 450,000 children are severely malnourished in Nigeria.

Regina Aluel holds her grandson Agop Manut, 11-months-old, who suffers acute malnutrition and respiratory distress at the clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Aweil, northern Bahr al-Ghazal, South Sudan in 2016 play

Regina Aluel holds her grandson Agop Manut, 11-months-old, who suffers acute malnutrition and respiratory distress at the clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Aweil, northern Bahr al-Ghazal, South Sudan in 2016

(AFP/File)

Almost 1.4 million children suffering from severe malnutrition could die this year from famine in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, the UN children's agency said Monday.

In Yemen, where war has been raging for nearly two years, 462,000 children are suffering from acute malnutrition while 450,000 children are severely malnourished in northeast Nigeria.

Fews Net, the famine early warning system, said some remote areas of Nigeria's Borno state are already affected by famine since late last year and the disaster is likely to continue as aid agencies are unable to reach those in need.

Drought in Somalia has left 185,000 children on the brink of famine but that figure is expected to reach 270,000 in the next few months, said UNICEF.

In South Sudan, over 270,000 children are malnourished and a famine has just been declared in parts of Unity State in the north of the country, where 20,000 children live.

UNICEF director Anthony Lake appealed for quick action. "We can still save many lives," he said.

UN Security Council ambassadors are due to travel to northern Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger next month to draw international attention to the humanitarian crisis triggered by the conflict with Boko Haram militants.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

