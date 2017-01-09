Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill Clinton, George Bush's speeches

The President's communication director, Eugene Arhin, described the plagiarized texts as a "complete oversight."

  • Published:
Buhari at the inauguration ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana play

Buhari at the inauguration ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

 

(Vanguard)

In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new President
John Mahama Ghana president urges public to support successor
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 best political quotes of the year
Pulse List 2016 5 Notable Presidential Elections In 2016
In Ghana New leader urges respect for democracy in Africa
Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana's veteran runner-up strikes gold
Ghana Election Nana Akufo-Addo declared new president
Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana challenger leads presidential vote - media
Ghana Election Read President Mahama's concession speech
In Ghana Opposition candidate says he is confident he has won

Office of the newly-sworn in President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, January 8, apologised lifting passages from speeches of two former US presidents, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, during his inaugural address.

Akufo-Addo was sworn in on Saturday, January 8, at the Black Stars Square in Accra, the country's capital.

The president's 'copy and paste' speech went viral on social media shortly after his address.

"Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have been a restless, questing, hopeful people, and we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us,"  Akufo-Addo said in his speech, the portion which was lifted from Bill Clinton’s 1993 inaugural speech.

The only difference in the statement was the replacement of 'Americans' with 'Ghanaians.'

Another text of Akufo-Addo's speech read: "I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done."

This was said to be from George Bush's 2001 inaugural speech.

The President's communication director, Eugene Arhin, however, described the plagiarized texts as a "complete oversight."

"I unreservedly apologise for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate," Arhin said.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the Ghanaian president-elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Ado the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday  
  • Chairman of the NUJ Correspondents Chapel, Rivers council, Sir Ernest Chinwo (L) receives a bus donated to the chapel by Gov. Nyesom Wike from Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media on Monday 
  • Miss Chioma Obiadi, winner of the 40th Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant in Lagos on Monday (19/12/16) night. There were contestants drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chioma recently represented Nigeria at the 2016 Miss Earth beauty pageant. Apart from the title, Chioma also won an all-expense paid trip to France. 
  • From left: The 39th Miss Nigeria 2015, Miss Pamela Peter-Vigboro; the new (40th) Miss Nigeria, Miss Chioma Obiadi (Anambra); and the second runner-up, Miss Shade (Kwara), at the Grand Finale of the 40th Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant in Lagos on Monday (19/12/16) night. There were contestants drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chioma recently rep 
  • From left: A Managing Editor, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ibrahim Mamanga; Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Han Sungrae; Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Malam Lawal Ado; other Managing Editors of NAN, Malam Idris Abdulrahman and Malam Yusuf Zango, during Sungrae’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Coordinator, Centre for Information, Technology and Development, Huzaifa Musa; Programme Officer, ‘Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria’, Dan Nengel; and Executive Director, Yemi Adamolekun, at a News Conference by ‘Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria’, calling for the National Assembly to “publish the breakdown of its 2016 and 2017 budgets”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • The Chairman and Chief Coordinator, African International Investment Summit and Expo, Mr AngeloPeter-Elosia (L) and representative of the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Jibrin Nickaf, at the SON exhibition stand during the World Rollout of the First National Grassroots Sports Festival and Investment Forum for Grassroots International Sports City, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado (L) with the Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Han Sungrae during the latter’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Rivers Commissioner for Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma (R) presenting a birthday gift to the Deputy Governor, Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday  
  • Rivers Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mr Herbert Miller and Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye, during the State Executive Council meeting in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • Rivers Commissioner for Housing, Mr Emma Okah (L) and Commissioner for Information, Mr Austin Tam-George, during the State Executive Council meeting in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • Deputy Postmaster-General, Counter Operation, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Kulawe Irmiya presenting the Best Clerk of the Year award to Mr Ghankon Raymond during the 2015 NIPOST Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Muda Ganiyu; Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Community Relations, Alhaji Bisiriyu Siyanbade; Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun; Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Basiru Olanrewaju; Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor on e-Media, Mr Tunde Muraina; and Commissioner for Education, Prof. Joseph Olowofela, during presentation of Best Media Practitioner of the Year Award to Arulogun by the Information Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Oyo State Council, in Ibadan on Tuesday 
  • From left: Deputy Postmaster-General, Counter Operation, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Kulawe Irmiya; Deputy Postmaster-General, Engineering and Technical Services, NIPOST, Mr Joseph Uwabor; and the Postmaster-General of NIPOST, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi, at the 2015 NIPOST Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) being received by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and IDP, Sadiya Umar-Farouq at the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau presenting the 2017 Appropriation Bill to Plateau House of Assembly in Jos on Tuesday 
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L) welcoming the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, at a Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • A cross-section of heads of parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture at a Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Gwagwalada in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Ghanaian President-Elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo (M) introducing a member of his delegation, Mr Kenneth Ofori-Atta to President Muhammadu Buhari during their maiden visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Ghanaian President-Elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo addressing State House Correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, protesting against Arik Air at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Tuesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Youth and Sport s Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, during the Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Sadiya Umar-Farouq; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Eric Mayoraz; Guest Speaker and Chief of Mission, International Organisation for Migration, Enira Krdzalic; and others, during the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Controller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Babandade Mohammed; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Sadiya Umar-Farouq; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Clerk of Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Ayuba Gongu; Gov. Simon Lalong and Speaker of the House, Mr Peter Azi, during the presentation of the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the Assembly by Gov. Lalong, in Jos on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday  

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 In US Gunman opens fire on passengers at Florida airport, 5 deadbullet
2 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet
3 Shinzo Abe Japan PM urges South Korea to remove 'comfort woman' statuebullet

World

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim delivers a speech during a parliamentary session in Ankara, in July 2016
Erdogan Turkey to begin debating new President's powers
Japan's ambassador to South Korea has returned to Tokyo after a row over the placing of a "comfort woman" statue outside the country's consulate in Busan, January 9, 2016
In Asia Japan envoy returns home in South Korea 'comfort woman' row
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrive to take part in a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade
Theresa May 6 months in, Brexit shadow looms over PM
Relatives of inmates gather at the entrance of the Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa public jail in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on January 8, 2017 after at least four inmates were killed during a rebellion
In Brazil Some 100 killed in one week in prisons