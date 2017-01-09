Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill Clinton, George Bush's speeches

Office of the newly-sworn in President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, January 8, apologised lifting passages from speeches of two former US presidents, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, during his inaugural address.

Akufo-Addo was sworn in on Saturday, January 8, at the Black Stars Square in Accra, the country's capital.

The president's 'copy and paste' speech went viral on social media shortly after his address.

"Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have been a restless, questing, hopeful people, and we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us," Akufo-Addo said in his speech, the portion which was lifted from Bill Clinton’s 1993 inaugural speech.

The only difference in the statement was the replacement of 'Americans' with 'Ghanaians.'

Another text of Akufo-Addo's speech read: "I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done."

This was said to be from George Bush's 2001 inaugural speech.

The President's communication director, Eugene Arhin, however, described the plagiarized texts as a "complete oversight."

"I unreservedly apologise for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate," Arhin said.