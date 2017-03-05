Mugabe Zimbabwe's President back home after medical review in Singapore

Mugabe had travelled to Singapore Wednesday, just days after he celebrated his 93rd birthday, for what his spokesman had described as a "scheduled medical review".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mugabe travelled to Singapore on Wednesday, just days after he celebrated his 93rd birthday, for what his spokesman had described as a "scheduled medical review" play

Mugabe travelled to Singapore on Wednesday, just days after he celebrated his 93rd birthday, for what his spokesman had described as a "scheduled medical review"

(AFP/File)

Mugabe I’ll not impose successor on Zimbabweans - President
Mugabe 93-Yrs-Old President flies to Singapore for 'medical review'
Robert Mugabe Turning 93, Zimbabwe's President rules out retirement
Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe will vote for Mugabe even when he's dead - Wife
Evan Mawarire, Mugabe Zimbabwe protest pastor says may stand against President
In Zimbabwe Protest leader Mawarire released on bail
Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe's President turns 93
Robert Mugabe Zimbabwean President marks 93rd birthday with faltering TV interview
Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe’s top court throws out case against President
In Zimbabwe Citizens protest arrest of opposition leader at Harare airport

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe returned home Sunday from Singapore where he had flown earlier this week for a medical review, his spokesman said.

Mugabe returned "this morning", spokesman George Charamba told AFP.

He had travelled to Singapore Wednesday, just days after he celebrated his 93rd birthday, for what his spokesman had described as a "scheduled medical review".

"As for the review, well he resumes work tomorrow," Charamba said.

The veteran leader who has been in power since 1980, appeared frail at his birthday party on February 25.

Two journalists were arrested Friday over a report that claimed Mugabe was "in bad shape".

They were charged with undermining and insulting the office of the president, and released hours after their arrest. They have not yet been brought before a court.

Mugabe's health has been subject of increased speculation in recent years, and he regularly flies to Singapore for medical attention.

Despite his advanced age, Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party last year endorsed him as its candidate for the 2018 general elections.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sergei Polunin Dancing with demons: ballet star bares allbullet
2 Donald Trump US President, others nominated for Nobel Peace Prizebullet
3 Senegal, Gambia Countries announce new era of tiesbullet

World

Sebastian Marroquin, son of late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, made headlines last year when he took to Facebook to list 28 inaccuracies in Netflix's popular series about his father
Pablo Escobar Late drug lord's son slams Netflix series for 'glorifying' criminals
US President Donald Trump pictured during a meeting with parents and teachers at Saint Andrew Catholic School in Orlando, Florida, on March 3, 2017
Donald Trump US President orders probe into whether Obama tapped his phone
A helicopter from Japan's Self Defence Force lifts a survivor during a 2014 mountain rescue in Nagano prefecture, central Japan
In Japan Helicopter with nine aboard crashes
Iraqi civilians walk down a road as they flee the fighting in western Mosul, on March 3, 2017
In Iraq Forces attack four jihadist-held areas in west Mosul