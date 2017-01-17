MH370 Families say search for the missing plane must continue

The aircraft went missing on March 8, 2014 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

  • Published:
Relatives of passengers missing on Malaysia Airlines MH370 hold placards after a joint press conference of the Ministerial Tripartite Meeting on the search for the missing flight outside Kuala Lumpur on July 22, 2016 play

Relatives of passengers missing on Malaysia Airlines MH370 hold placards after a joint press conference of the Ministerial Tripartite Meeting on the search for the missing flight outside Kuala Lumpur on July 22, 2016

(AFP/File)

Missing Plane Australia, Malaysia, China halt MH370 undersea search
MH370 Search area does not contain the missing plane
MH370 Experts 'highly confident' plane not in search zone
MH370 Investigators begin final sweep of search area
Flight MH370 One ship left in underwater search
In Madagascar MH370 relatives to hunt for clues
MH370 Families to hunt for debris in Madagascar
MH370 Report says plane was in ‘increasing rate of descent’ when it vanished
Flight MH370 Search team raises prospect plane could lie elsewhere
Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 Reunion police and army halt debris search

The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 must continue, relatives of passengers on the plane have said after officials confirmed the suspension of the search on Tuesday.

The group Voice370 said in a statement that it was dismayed by the announcement from the Australian government’s Joint Agency Coordination Centre, the organisation responsible for leading the search.

Voice370 said a review by experts last month that recommended a new search area of 25,000 square kilometres “is an inescapable duty owed to the flying public in the interest of aviation safety.’’

The Australian government’s Joint Agency Coordination Centre, which has taken the lead in the 160-million-dollar search for the plane, said the hunt has now been officially suspended after finishing a final sweep of the search zone.

“Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has not been located in the 120,000 square-kilometre underwater search area in the Southern Indian Ocean,’’ said a joint communique from Malaysia, China and Australia, the three countries involved in the search.

In July, Malaysia, China and Australia had agreed to suspend the search if no “credible new evidence’’ about the plane’s location was discovered.

“Whilst combined scientific studies have continued to refine areas of probability, to date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft,’’ the statement said.

The aircraft went missing on March 8, 2014 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board, including the crew.

The plane is believed to have crashed in the Indian Ocean.

Last month, a review based on analysis by a team of international experts and investigators said the underwater search zone probably did not contain the missing aircraft and instead identified an additional area of 25,000 square kilometres that could contain the wreckage.

The conclusion had raised the prospect of the search being continued, but the announcement on Tuesday has now quashed that possibility.

The search was the most expensive and exhaustive in aviation history.

“The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness,’’ according to the joint statement.

“Today’s announcement is significant for our three countries, but more importantly for the family and friends of those on board the aircraft

“We remain hopeful that new information will come to light and that at some point in the future the aircraft will be located.’’

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

A Toyota RAV-4 SUV
Toyota Corporation to begin testing of fuel cell vehicles
Bee
In Australia Study shows bees cause most deaths
African Union truck with soldiers
AU AMISOM probes civilian death, injuries in road accident
U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.
Obama US President tried to stop ties between Japan and Russia