In Mexico Court dismisses Chapo extradition appeals

El Chapo's appeals to be extradited to the United States, have been declined by Mexico's supreme court.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexico's Supreme Cour tdecided not to hear the appeal for protection" from extradition by jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman play

Mexico's Supreme Cour tdecided not to hear the appeal for protection" from extradition by jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman

(AFP/File)

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Jailed Mexican drug lord gets court order for blanket
In Mexico Drug lords beat heat in air conditioned tombs
In Mexico Govt quietly marks 10 years of drug war
In Costa Rica Police busts narco ring linked to Mexican kingpin
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Mexican drug lord appeals US extradition
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Mexican judge backs drug lord US extradition
El Chapo Drug lord is still in prison – Mexican government says
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Ally of drug lord arrested in Mexico after U.S. prison time
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Mexican actress who met drug boss to testify in LA
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Judge OKs U.S. extradition of Mexican drug boss

Mexico's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals by jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman against his extradition to the United States, a court source said.

"The judges decided not to hear the (appeal for) protection" from extradition, the court source, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

The source said the Supreme Court passed the appeals to a separate "collegiate" panel of judges for it to issue a ruling.

One of Guzman's lawyers, Andres Granados, said the defense team would study the court's arguments and may take the appeal to a regional human rights court.

The Sinaloa drug cartel boss was recaptured a year ago, six months after escaping from a maximum-security prison through a 1.5-kilometer (one-mile) tunnel that opened into his cell's shower.

He is facing two extradition bids, one in California for drug distribution and another in Texas on a slew of charges that include murder and money laundering.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammehbullet
3 In Italy 'Many dead' in avalanche-hit hotel after quakebullet

World

Adama Barrow being sworn-in as The Gambia president in Dakar, Senegal
The Gambia Adama Barrow returns home after being sworn-in as President
Jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was handed over to US authorities after the Supreme Court and a court of appeals rejected his latest bids to avoid extradition
In Mexico Government extradites drug lord "El Chapo" to US: official
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet gestures during in Olivos, Buenos Aires province, on December 16, 2016
Michelle Bachelet Chilean President hopes Trump will 'respect' Latin America
Brazilian riot police stand guard near makeshift barricades as 220 inmates from the Alcacuz Penitentiary Center are transferred to another jail on January 18, 2017
In Brazil Troops deployed as riots spread