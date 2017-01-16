Gustavo Castro Mexican sues Honduras for detention after activist's murder

A Mexican activist is suing Honduras for detaining him him weeks after murderous attack he survived.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexican environmentalist Gustavo Castro, who witnessed the murder in Honduras of environmentalist Berta Caceres, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, on January 16, 2017 play

Mexican environmentalist Gustavo Castro, who witnessed the murder in Honduras of environmentalist Berta Caceres, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, on January 16, 2017

(AFP)

A Mexican who survived a murderous attack on a fellow activist in his Honduran home lodged an international complaint on Monday against Honduras for detaining him in the country for weeks after the killing.

The Mexican activist, Gustavo Castro, announced the suit at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights through his lawyers, who said Honduras had acted unconstitutionally and in violation of Castro's human rights.

Castro, an environmental activist, witnessed the March 2016 murder by two gunmen of Berta Caceres, a high-profile Honduran activist who led an indigenous association fighting the construction of a hydroelectric dam in Honduras.

The Mexican, who was wounded in the attack, was held by Honduran officials when he tried to fly back to Mexico. He was taken to the Mexican embassy in the Honduran capital for weeks of questioning before being permitted to leave the country.

Seven people have been arrested in relation to the crime, including an employee of the company building the dam, and a Honduran seized in Mexico last week.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

