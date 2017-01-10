Merkel Economy minister Gabriel to challenge German Chancellor - report

Bild said Gabriel's likely run for the chancellery meant that Schulz would replace Steinmeier as Berlin's top diplomat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
German Vice Chancellor, Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who is reportedly planning to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in this year's election. play

German Vice Chancellor, Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who is reportedly planning to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in this year's election.

(AFP/File)

In Europe Germany threatens aid cuts over asylum seeker return
Theresa May UK will have 'control over borders' after Brexit - PM
In Germany Suspected IS scout for Berlin attack sites goes on trial
Turkey Attacks Manhunt after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39
Anis Amri Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy
Anis Amri Berlin truck suspect killed in Italy shootout
In Germany Two arrested over mall attack plot
Berlin Truck Attack Manhunt for suspect intensifies as anger grows
In Germany Government plans security overhaul after Berlin attack
In Europe Populists link Berlin attack to Merkel policies

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has decided to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in this year's election, the top-selling Bild newspaper reported Tuesday citing sources from his Social Democrats.

Gabriel, 57, currently serves as Merkel's vice-chancellor and holds the economy brief, and leads the Social Democratic Party (SPD), junior partner in Merkel's right-left coalition government.

Merkel, 62, who remains popular despite criticism of her liberal asylum policy, announced in November that she would stand for a fourth term in a general election expected this September.

However Gabriel has hesitated to run for the Social Democrats, who have seen their support plummet in Merkel's shadow, as he weighs his options.

Although an official announcement is not expected until January 29, Bild said that Gabriel had finally taken his decision to throw his hat in the ring.

The paper said former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, 72, had repeatedly advised him to clearly state he wanted the country's top job.

It put his hesitation down to his low popularity ratings, even compared to other SPD politicians such as outgoing EU Parliament chief Martin Schulz and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is expected to be elected president next month.

Bild said Gabriel's likely run for the chancellery meant that Schulz would replace Steinmeier as Berlin's top diplomat.

The SPD executive board denied in a tweet that a decision had been taken.

"We are pleased about the media interest in the SPD! But it is just speculation about the chancellor issue. The fact remains: we will decide on January 29," it said.

Polls show that Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) enjoy a clear lead with around 37 percent support, followed at a distance by the SPD with about 20 percent.

An insurgent anti-immigration party, the AfD, is currently polling at around 15 percent.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana President apologises for plagiarising Bill...bullet
2 In Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo takes oath as new Presidentbullet
3 Shinzo Abe Japan PM urges South Korea to remove 'comfort woman' statuebullet

World

Exiled King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa of Rwanda pictured in Washington DC's Union Station on May 3, 1994
In Rwanda Body of king repatriated after US court battle
Over 620,000 people displaced by conflict in Afghanistan, says UN
In Afghanistan Over 620,000 people displaced by conflict, says UN
Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on January 9, 2017
In Libya Italy announces reopening of embassy
A man washes in a river after panning for gold in 2009
In DR Congo UN urges probe of officers involved in gold trafficking