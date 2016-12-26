Home > World >

Mario Soares :  Portugal's ex-president in deep coma

Mario Soares Portugal's ex-president in deep coma

Soares has been in the Red Cross hospital's intensive care unit since December 13 after taking ill for an undisclosed reason.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Portuguese President Mario Soares (C) was a towering figure in Portuguese politics for decades, having served as foreign minister, prime minister and as president from 1986 to 1996 play

Former Portuguese President Mario Soares (C) was a towering figure in Portuguese politics for decades, having served as foreign minister, prime minister and as president from 1986 to 1996

(AFP/File)

In Germany Tourists turn out at Berlin markets: 'otherwise they've won'
In Guinea-Bissau Troubled new government sworn in
Antonio Guterres Former PM of Portugal sworn in as UN chief, pledges change
In Cape Verde President Fonseca wins second term
In Syria Regime bombs rebels as Aleppo food aid runs out
Antonio Guterres Former Portugal PM nominated as new UN chief

Former president Mario Soares, seen as the father of Portugal's modern day democracy, was in a deep coma and in "critical" condition, the Red Cross hospital in Lisbon said Monday.

"Mr. Soares is in a very critical situation, in a deep coma, and the prognosis remains uncertain," spokesman Jose Barata told journalists.

Soares, 92, has been in the Red Cross hospital's intensive care unit since December 13 after taking ill for an undisclosed reason.

After briefly improving, Soares's health took a turn for the worse on Saturday.

"There has been steady worsening of the state of his health," said Barata.

The founder of Portugal's Socialist party, Soares was a towering figure in Portuguese politics for decades, having served as foreign minister, prime minister and as president from 1986 to 1996.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Russia Military plane carrying 91 people disappears after takeoffbullet
2 In Mexico Gang massacres 7 members of a family during Christmasbullet
3 Afriqiyah Airways Grenade, two pistols on hijacked Libyan planebullet

World

Cumhuriyet's former editor-in-chief Can Dundar fled to Germany earlier this year while appealing against a prison term for revealing state secrets
In Turkey Newspaper's cook arrested for 'insulting Erdogan'
Walid Amri (back), the brother of 24-year-old Anis Amri, the prime suspect in Berlin's deadly truck attack, poses with a portrait of his brother in front of the family house in the town of Oueslatia, in Tunisia
Anis Amri CCTV confirms Berlin attacker transited France
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatened nuclear retaliation against Israel after apparently being tricked by a story on a fake news site
In Pakistan Duped by fake news, defence minister makes nuke threat to Israel
A supporter of same-sec marriage holds a rainbow flag outside the Parliament in Taipei on November 17, 2016
Taiwan Country moves a step closer to legalising same-sex marriage