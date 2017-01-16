Manuel Valls French presidential hopeful attacked over migrants

Valls, who quit President Francois Hollande's government last month to stand as a candidate in the primary, was accused of only admitting a few thousand migrants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls takes part in the second televised debate between the candidates for the French left's presidential primaries play

Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls takes part in the second televised debate between the candidates for the French left's presidential primaries

(AFP)

Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM describes Paris peace conference as futile
Donald Trump US headlines Mideast peace conference ahead of President-elect's inauguration
Netanyahu PM calls Paris Mideast peace conference 'rigged'
Hollande France's President in Iraq to review war on IS
Jammeh Gambia's President does not face prosecution on leaving office - opposition
Human Rights Watch Body's report warns Trump-style populism threatens democracy
Berlin Attack Asylum seeker held over Christmas market carnage
Valls French ex-PM struggles to ignite presidential run
In France French abuse victim who killed husband freed after pardon
Yahya Jammeh West African leaders set four-day deadline to resolve Gambia crisis

Former French premier Manuel Valls came under fire Sunday for his cautious stance on taking in refugees during the migrant crisis, in a fraught second debate of leftwing candidates for the presidency.

Valls, who quit President Francois Hollande's government last month to stand as a candidate in the primary, was accused of only admitting a few thousand migrants during his time in office.

"I get the feeling that the French people were much more generous than their leaders," said Vincent Peillon, a former education minister who is considered an outsider in the contest.

Another candidate, Benoit Hamon, told Valls that France had a duty to "show its values, especially when it comes to migrants and refugees".

Valls hit back that "an open-ended policy (of accepting migrants) is not possible".

"I think France was right to follow this policy and history has proved us right," he added.

The influx of more than one million asylum seekers -- mostly from war-torn Syria -- into the European Union in 2015 triggered the worst refugee and migrant crisis on the continent since World War II.

France's EU heavyweight neighbour Germany opened its doors, bringing in 890,000 asylum seekers in that year alone and fueling debate about why other EU states could not take more.

Socialists face battle

Vincent Peillon (L) and Manuel Valls take part in the second televised debate for the French left's presidential primaries play

Vincent Peillon (L) and Manuel Valls take part in the second televised debate for the French left's presidential primaries

(AFP)

The French political attacks showed once again that a week ahead of the first round of voting on January 22 followed by a runoff on January 29, Spanish-born Valls' campaign is struggling to take off.

A poll of TV viewers after the debate had Arnaud Montebourg, who served as economy minister in Hollande's government before quitting, as the most convincing of the seven candidates. He polled 29 percent, ahead of 26 percent for Valls.

With Hollande ruling out a bid to retain the presidency after a torrid five years in power dogged by unemployment and terror attacks, the Socialists are seeking a presidential candidate who can at least salvage some pride for the party.

Current projections show the Socialist candidate, whoever it is, crashing out in the first round of the election, as voters across Europe lean to the right or opt for anti-establishment and anti-immigration parties like Marine Le Pen's National Front.

The majority of polls currently predict that conservative candidate Francois Fillon will face Le Pen in the decisive second round on May 7, although after Donald Trump's win in the United States and the victory of Brexit in Britain, no-one is taking anything for granted.

Looming large over the leftwing primary are Hollande's star former economy minister Emmanuel Macron and Communist-backed firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, both of whom are running for president outside of the primary system.

Macron, a 39-year-old former Rothschild banker who positions himself as "neither of the right or the left", drew a crowd of several thousand supporters when he held a rally in the northern city of Lille on Saturday.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
2 Kim Kardashian Alleged mastermind of reality star's heist charged in Parisbullet
3 African Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Italy Coast Guard...bullet

World

Hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Germany in 2015 under German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy
Donald Trump US President-elect accuses Merkel of 'catastrophic mistake' over migrants
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the Santa Maria parish in Setteville, on the outskirts of Rome, during a pastoral visit on January 15, 2017
Pope Francis Pontiff admits to 'darkness' in own faith
CIA Director John Brennan warns that incoming-president Donald Trump be more disciplined in what he say publically
Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his words
Corpses are being removed from the Alcacuz Penitentiary after a fight between rival gangs left at least 26 prisoners dead, near Natal, in the Brazilian north-eastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, on January 15, 2017
In Brazil 26 killed in latest jail bloodbath