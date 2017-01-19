Mali UN to consider sanctions regime for country

The proposed sanctions regime would set up a mechanism to allow individuals and entities to be blacklisted by the United Nations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The council discussed the faltering peace effort in Mali after a car bomb killed 50 people in the northern city of Gao play

The council discussed the faltering peace effort in Mali after a car bomb killed 50 people in the northern city of Gao

(AFP/File)

In Mali Car bomb kills 50 in fresh blow to peace efforts
In Mali 47 killed in suicide bombing at military camp
AFCON 2017 When Uganda last played Africa Cup, Idi Amin ruled
In France Government weighs UN sanctions regime for Mali
In Mali Suicide attack kills 40 fighters
In Angola 'Word of God is preached in a store'
Mali Germany agrees to send more troops to Mali
In North Africa Al-Qaeda ally releases video showing Swiss hostage alive - SITE
In Burkina Faso Gunmen in 2016 terror attack contacted from Syrian phone - says prosecutor
In Mali Five Malian soldiers killed by landmine

The UN Security Council on Wednesday agreed to consider setting up a sanctions regime for Mali to punish those who are hindering a struggling peace deal, the council president said.

The council discussed the faltering peace effort in Mali after a car bomb killed 50 people in the northern city of Gao in an attack on joint patrols set up under the agreement.

Condemning the attack, council members said "persistent delays threaten the viability of the agreement" signed by the Malian government and rebel groups 19 months ago, said Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog, this month's council president.

The council discussed ways to shore up the peace deal "including the possibility and implications of establishing a sanctions regime to increase pressure on those who obstruct implementation or resume hostilities," Skoog told reporters.

The United Nations is pushing for full implementation of the peace accord signed in June 2015 between the Malian government and rebel groups aimed at ending years of fighting in the north.

Mali regained control of the north after a French-led military intervention in January 2013 drove out jihadists, but insurgents remain active across large parts of the region.

Addressing the council, UN peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous backed sanctions that he said should target those who violate the ceasefire and undermine the peace process.

The proposed sanctions regime would set up a mechanism to allow individuals and entities to be blacklisted by the United Nations. Targeted sanctions include a global travel ban and an assets freeze.

No more peace to keep

Ladsous said the absence of state authority in northern Mali had allowed the "terrorist phenomena to take on increasingly worrisome proportions," and warned that the "window of opportunity to generate tangible peace dividends is closing."

"If the security situation continues to deteriorate, there will be no more peace to keep in Mali," he warned.

Map locating the northern Malian city of Gao, where a suicide attack killed dozens of people play

Map locating the northern Malian city of Gao, where a suicide attack killed dozens of people

(AFP)

The United Nations has deployed 13,000 troops in Mali to serve in the MINUSMA force, but they have repeatedly been targeted in attacks.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre said sanctions could be "extremely appropriate" to put pressure on opponents of the peace deal, but no draft resolution was presented to the council.

The head of the MINUSMA force warned that the pullout of seven Dutch attack and transport helicopters from the peacekeeping mission will deal a serious blow to operations.

The Netherlands will pull out the helicopters at the end of February, but the mission will have to wait at least two months for Germany to send replacements, said Mahamat Annadif.

"Without them, I can't do anything," Annadif told reporters of the helicopter unit, adding that it was "unacceptable" for the mission to be left without the necessary air support for such a period of time.

The council is planning to hold a special meeting of troop-contributing countries to generate more helicopters, armored personnel carriers and other equipment needed for MINUSMA.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambiabullet
2 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his...bullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

South African President Jacob Zuma delivers a speech on stage at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on January 8, 2017
In South Africa Starting gun fired in race to succeed Zuma
Ivory Coast's main port of Abidjan, one of Africa's biggest, was shut down when angry security forces began firing into the air amid protests by mutinous troops
In Ivory Coast Port seeks to resume operations as mutiny spreads
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
Jammeh Nigeria, Senegal troops ready to force out overstayed Gambia President
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh refuses to step down despite losing the December 1 presidential election to rival Adama Barrow
The Gambia Timeline of political crisis