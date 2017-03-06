Mali Militants kill 11 Malian soldiers near Burkina border reports Defence ministry

Islamist groups including al Qaeda affiliates have been resurgent in recent months in Mali, attacking army positions beyond their usual strongholds in the north.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Suspected Islamist militants kill eleven soldiers at Burkina border play

Suspected Islamist militants kill eleven soldiers at Burkina border

(Liss Nup)

In Burkina Faso Police kill jihadist in firefight in capital
France Country ready to keep troops in West Africa for as long as needed
In Niger Gunmen kidnap U.S. aid worker, take him towards Mali - mayor
In Chad President says EU needs broader approach to curb migration
In Mali Fighting erupts between rival factions over northern town
ISIS UN fears group in Libya could relocate from Sirte
In Mali Government declares 10-day state of emergency
In Burkina Faso France warns of jihadist kidnap threats in park
Angela Merkel German Chancellor pledges support for Niger to fight human traffickers, militants
In Niger At least 22 soldiers killed in attack on refugee camp

Malian Defence Ministry said on Monday that militants attacked an army post near the border of Burkina Faso on Sunday, killing 11 soldiers.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but Islamist groups including al Qaeda affiliates have been resurgent in recent months in Mali, attacking army positions beyond their usual strongholds in the north.

Defence spokesman Col. Abdoulaye Sidibé said: ”the post was attacked between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in Boulkessi, and there were 11 killed and five wounded”.

He said a deployment of troops had been sent to the town as reinforcements, but did not say if the attackers had been caught by Sunday night.

Islamist groups such as Ansar Dine have stepped up their insurgency in Mali over the past year.

In 2016, they carried out dozens of attacks on UN and other targets and spread south into areas previously deemed safe.

Al Qaeda’s North African ally al Mourabitoun in January claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a military camp in northern Mali that killed up to 60 people and wounded no fewer than 100 others, an attack it said was revenge against groups cooperating with French forces in the region.

France intervened in Mali in 2013 to drive back Islamist groups that seized the desert north a year earlier and maintains a regional operation aimed at stamping out insurgents.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In South Sudan Four soldiers arrested over village rape spreebullet
3 In Ukraine Rebel region bids farewell to slain Tolstykhbullet

World

A Turkish soldier checks cars during a 2015 security operation in Diyarbakir
In Turkey Security forces launches vast security operation in south-east
Dutch warships were used in 2015 by the European Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) as part of Operation Atalanta -- to stop piracy off the Horn of Africa
European Union Organisation approves new military HQ
The threat level for international terrorism in Britain has been "severe", meaning an attack is considered highly likely, since August 2014
In Britain Security services says 13 terror attack plots foiled since 2013
The reactor block No.2 at the Paks nuclear power station, about 120kms south of Hungarian capital Budapest, pictured on May 29, 2003
European Union Anti-trust authorities approves Hungary's Russian-backed nuclear plant